Rosie O’Meara appointed as new CEO of GroundTruth
Former Chief Revenue Officer’s deep background in client service will accelerate growth
I’m excited to build upon this foundation and lean into the things our clients need from GroundTruth and the advertising industry, driving our next phase of growth.”NEW YORK, NY, US, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GroundTruth, the media platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results, announced that Rosie O’Meara has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Steve McCarthy who will remain on the board. With a strong track-record of client service and deep knowledge of the advertising marketplace, O’Meara is set to usher in a new era of growth for GroundTruth.
— Rosie O'Meara
Formerly GroundTruth’s Chief Revenue Officer, O’Meara has been instrumental to the company’s strategy and expansion within adtech since 2019. This includes adding performance CTV to GroundTruth’s offering, the acquisition of Addy, and expanding into the reseller marketplace.
“We’ve built incredible momentum over the last few years under Steve’s leadership. He’s recruited an industry-leading executive leadership team that is helping our clients achieve real business results everyday, despite an increasingly expensive and complicated advertising landscape,” O’Meara said. “I’m excited to build upon this foundation and lean into the things our clients need from GroundTruth and the advertising industry, driving our next phase of growth.”
As a 2022 Top Women In Media and AdTech honoree, O’Meara has been recognized as a Tech Trailblazer for her impact on the greater digital media and advertising technology community. Her industry insights, views on the impact of cultural change and professional accomplishments have all been featured at major industry events and leading publications. She is also a celebrated board member of the DPAA and WE.DOOH, the DPAA’s women empowerment group.
Before joining GroundTruth, Rosie served as Vice President of Customer Success & Mobile Initiatives at a4Media. She joined a4Media through their acquisition of mobile ad platform Zapp360 in 2018. As CEO of Zapp360, she built and grew the business into a profitable SaaS mobile marketing platform for local media companies.
“Rosie knows our customers and their needs better than anyone else in the company,” said Brandon Rhoten, Chief Marketing Officer for GroundTruth. “She’s the perfect choice to ensure GroundTruth delivers real business results for our clients. The future for both our company and our customers couldn’t be brighter.”
###
About GroundTruth
GroundTruth is a media platform that drives in-store visits and other real business results. Using observed real-world consumer behavior, including location and purchase data, GroundTruth creates targeted advertising campaigns across all screens for advertisers. GroundTruth then measures how consumers respond to the campaigns, including if they physically show up to a store location or website, to understand the real business results generated by a brand’s advertising. Learn more at groundtruth.com.
Ander Mateos
GroundTruth
ander.mateos@groundtruth.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn