A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program Names Joshua Sullivan as Chief Operating Officer

Joshua Sullivan

A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Names Maryland Man New Cheif Operating Officer to lead the organization

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Melissa GreyA.L.I.V.E. Training CoordinatorA.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program951-677-3500 Ext 33melissa@aliveactiveshooter.comA.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program Names Joshua Sullivan as Chief Operating OfficerThe A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program, a leading authority on personal safety and workplace security, today announced the appointment of Joshua Sullivan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Joshua Sullivan, of the Southern Maryland, has officially been offered and accepted the role, where he will be responsible for overseeing the program’s day-to-day operations and spearheading strategic growth initiatives, beginning March 1, 2025.A seasoned professional with a passion for safety, security, and operational excellence, Sullivan brings invaluable experience and leadership to the A.L.I.V.E. team. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program continues to expand its offerings and reach in response to increasing demands for safety training and workplace violence prevention in workplaces, schools, and communities across the nation.“We are thrilled to welcome Joshua Sullivan to the A.L.I.V.E. team as our new COO,” said Michael Speirs, President of the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program. “His extensive experience in both operations and strategic development will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of equipping individuals and organizations with the lifesaving knowledge and skills they need to respond effectively during active threat situations.”In his new role, Sullivan will be responsible for driving the A.L.I.V.E. Program’s operational efficiency, developing strategic partnerships, and ensuring the highest quality standards across all training modules and certification processes. He will collaborate closely with the executive team to build upon the foundation of the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program and advance its vision of creating a safer environment for everyone.“I am honored to be joining the A.L.I.V.E. family at such an exciting and crucial time,” said Sullivan. “The A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program has already made significant strides in educating and empowering communities. I look forward to working closer with the team to strengthen our impact, broaden our reach, and refine our training methodologies to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”The A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program provides comprehensive workshops, online courses, and certification programs, leveraging real-world scenarios and expert instruction. With Sullivan at the helm of operations, the organization is poised to amplify its presence and continue its mission to protect people from workplace violence and active threat events.For more information about the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program or to schedule a training session, please visit Aliveactiveshooter.com or contact the training coordinator Melissa Grey at 951-677-3500 Ext 33 or by email at melissa@aliveactiveshooter.com.About the A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training ProgramThe A.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program is committed to equipping individuals, organizations, and communities with the skills and knowledge needed to recognize and respond to active threat situations. Through interactive training, real-world scenarios, and expert guidance, A.L.I.V.E. empowers participants to make informed decisions during critical moments. With courses tailored for workplaces, schools, places of worship, and more, A.L.I.V.E. stands at the forefront of personal and public safety instruction.Note to editors: For interviews, high-resolution images, or further information, please contact Joshua Sullivan, COO at 240-776-4268 or via email at Josh@dssimd.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.