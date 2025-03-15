Empowering Communities: ALIVE Active Shooter Survival Training Expands to Equip Individuals with Life-Saving Skills

ALIVE expands to train businesses and communities with life-saving active shooter survival tactics as incidents rise 60% since 2019.

When seconds count, help is minutes away!” — Joshua Sullivan

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era where active shooter incidents are an increasing concern, the ALIVE Active Shooter Survival Training Program is leading the charge in preparing individuals, businesses, and organizations with the critical knowledge they need to survive and respond effectively in crisis situations. The program, founded by renowned security expert Michael Julian, CPI, and led by Chief Operating Officer and Master Instructor, Joshua R. Sullivan, is expanding nationwide with new in-person, online, and virtual training opportunities, making this life-saving education more accessible than ever.With over 300 trained Instructors across the U.S. and internationally, ALIVE (Assess, Leave, Impede, Violence, Expose) provides a structured, easy-to-remember framework for individuals to react swiftly and increase their chances of survival in an active shooter event. Unlike traditional training programs, ALIVE is designed for real-world application, blending psychology, situational awareness, and actionable tactics to empower people of all backgrounds.“As someone who currently serves in leadership within public safety and security and has served for over two decades, I’ve seen firsthand how critical training can mean the difference between life and death,” said Joshua R. Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer and Master Instructor for ALIVE. “Our mission is to ensure that every individual—whether in the workplace, school, or public space—feels empowered, prepared, and capable of protecting themselves and others.”A Timely, National Need for Preparedness:According to the FBI's 2023 report, there were 48 active shooter incidents across 26 states, resulting in 105 fatalities and 139 injuries. This marks a 60% increase in such incidents since 2019. These alarming statistics underscore the urgent need for proactive training in workplaces, schools, and public spaces. The ALIVE program is answering this call by partnering with businesses, law enforcement agencies, schools, and community organizations to provide customized in-person workshops, online courses, and corporate training programs.​FBIUpcoming Events & Media Opportunities:ALIVE is currently hosting classes directly and indirectly through our instructors and Online learning platform, providing an opportunity for local/national media to witness the training firsthand and hear directly from security experts and participants about the impact of this critical education. ALIVE also offers Instructor classes (T3 Training Course) that certifies students to be licensed instructors for the program which currently boasts instructors on 4 continents and multiple countries.Members of the media are invited to attend and experience an ALIVE training session to see how it transforms fear into action through dynamic instruction and real-world scenarios. Interviews with expert instructors and participants can be arranged upon request.About ALIVE Active Shooter Survival Training:Founded in 2013, by Michael Julian, CPI, ALIVE Active Shooter Survival Training is a nationally recognized program dedicated to equipping individuals with the mental and physical strategies to prevent and survive active shooter/threat incidents. The training has been adopted by corporations, schools, law enforcement, and private security firms nationwide, helping thousands feel prepared rather than paralyzed in crisis situations.For more information, interview requests, or to schedule a media visit, please contact Joshua Sullivan, Chief Operating Officer at Josh@activeshootersurvivaltraining.com or visit aliveactiveshooter.com.Contact:Melissa GreyA.L.I.V.E. Training CoordinatorA.L.I.V.E. Active Shooter Survival Training Program951-677-3500 Ext 33melissa@aliveactiveshooter.com

