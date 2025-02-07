Sarcomatrix Therapeutics to Present Advances in Muscle Disease Drug Development at 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, Corp Logo

Company Prepares for Phase 1 Clinical Trials of Lead Candidate S-969 in 2025

Our robust preclinical data, coupled with a clear regulatory strategy and growing investor confidence, positions 2025 as a landmark year for our company and the patients we aim to serve.” — David Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing treatments for muscle-related diseases, today announced its participation at the 2025 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event, set for February 10-11, 2025, at the New York Marriott Marquis, will serve as a platform for Sarcomatrix to showcase its latest advancements in the development of its lead drug candidate, S-969. David Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix , will deliver a presentation detailing the company’s significant progress in preclinical development and its strategic roadmap toward initiating Phase 1 clinical trials in 2025. S-969, a first-in-class small molecule targeting a key kinase on the Hippo-YAP axis, has demonstrated promising potential in addressing debilitating conditions such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), sarcopenia, and other degenerative muscle disorders.The presentation will take place on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET in the Royale Room at the New York Marriott Marquis (1535 Broadway, New York, NY 10036).“This is a transformative moment for Sarcomatrix as we prepare to transition S-969 into clinical development,” said David Craig. “Our robust preclinical data, coupled with a clear regulatory strategy and growing investor confidence, positions 2025 as a landmark year for our company and the patients we aim to serve.”The BIO CEO & Investor Conference is a premier gathering of institutional investors, venture capital firms, and biotech leaders, offering Sarcomatrix a unique opportunity to engage with key stakeholders. The company plans to leverage this platform to foster strategic partnerships and secure additional investment as it advances S-969 into human trials.Sarcomatrix’s participation underscores its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in muscle-related diseases. With a strong scientific foundation and a focus on innovation, the company is poised to make a meaningful impact on patient care.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or to schedule a meeting with Sarcomatrix at the conference, please contact: Madelyn De Los Santos at Madelyn@putnaminsights.com.About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics:Sarcomatrix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company at the forefront of developing novel therapies for muscle disease and rare conditions. With a focus on scientific innovation and patient-centric solutions, Sarcomatrix is dedicated to addressing unmet medical needs and improving lives.Media Contact:

