BIG FOGG TO PROVIDE ITS COOLING SIDELINE FANS FOR BOTH PHILADELPHIA EAGLES & KANSAS CITY CHIEFS AT 2025 SUPER BOWL

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Football League has commissioned Big Fogg to provide twelve of its misting fans for this year’s Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9th. Both the Eagles and the Chiefs will have 6 fans on each of their sidelines.This marks the 14th time that Big Fogg has provided its climate control misting fans and/or heating benches at Super Bowl games over the years. Big Fogg provided cooling fans in Arizona two years ago. Big Fogg provided twelve (12) heating benches for the Patriots and Falcons at Super Bowl LI in 2017 in Houston at the biggest comeback game ever.This past year was a record one for Big Fogg, as it provided misting fans, heating benches and radiant heaters at over 200 NFL and NCAA games. In addition, it supplied equipment at two NFL playoff games for the San Francisco 49ers in January 2024.Big Fogg is celebrating its 26th year being in business. There have been many memorable events that occurred during that period.Christopher Miehl, CEO of Big Fogg, recollects receiving a great call in December 2001 from the VP of Operations for the NFL to provide, setup and work both the Pro Bowl in 2002 in Hawaii and the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Since then Big Fogg has provided its misting fans, heating benches and radiant heaters at 14 Super Bowls, 21 Pro Bowls and over 50 NFL playoff games.Christopher Miehl, the President of Big Fogg has personally worked 12 Super Bowls from the sidelines ensuring the misting fans and heaters were operating at full capacity for the NFL teams. In 2005, Big Fogg supplied both heating benches and misting fans on the sideline for the Philadelphia Eagles.Kansas City is a 1.5-point favorite on Sunday night in the latest Chiefs vs. Eagles odds, but everyone anticipates a close game that can go either way.ABOUT BIG FOGG:For more information on Big Fogg Misting and Heating Systems, please call 951-587-2460 or visit its website at www.bigfogg.com and see its vast array of heating, cooling, and misting products.Big Fogg provides misting fans that keep people comfortable year-round. Reach out to our winning team for your next misting rental or purchase.“At your business, home or event, we cool you down without getting you wet!”MEDIA CONTACT:SARA KELSO 951-587-2460

