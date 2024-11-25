Big Fogg to Provide Sideline Heating Systems for Sunday Night & Monday Football: Eagles vs. Rams and Chargers vs. Ravens

ASU Sideline Heating Benches and Misting Fans

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Fogg is once again in the news. The National Football League has commissioned Big Fogg to provide twelve of its radiant heaters and eight tent heaters for both sidelines at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game Sunday night. This Monday night Big Fogg will also provide its heating systems for both sidelines at the exciting “Battle of the Harbaugh Brothers,” Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens.Big Fogg is celebrating its 26th year of business. This past year was record breaking for Big Fogg. It provided misting fans, cooling benches, heating benches , shade structures and radiant heaters at over 200 NFL and NCAA games. In addition, it supplied equipment at NFL playoff games and the Pro Bowl in Orlando.There have been many memorable events that occurred over the past year. Big Fogg started off New Year’s Day, 2024 traveling to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl game where both the Washington Huskies and the Texas Longhorns used six of Big Fogg’s misting fans. At the NCAA Championship game in Houston between Washington and Michigan, Big Fogg setup ‘Misting Fans’ on the sideline.Next was the Pro Bowl. For over two decades, Big Fogg’s heating and cooling solutions have been an integral part of the annual NFL all-star game, ensuring player comfort in the varying climates of Hawaii and Orlando. This year Big Fogg was on hand for three days, providing both radiant heaters and cooling fans to adapt to Orlando’s unpredictable weather conditions.Big Fogg provided heating benches and cooling fans to multiple college teams including UCLA, San Diego State and the number one ranked University of Oregon. The NFL team client list continues to grow with teams such as the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Seattle Seahawks.For the 15th consecutive year, the USTA commissioned Big Fogg to install its signature 30-inch high-pressure misting fans at the US Open. Temperatures soared to sweltering levels, yet the iconic tennis tournament was the most crowded on record with more than 75,000 people during the first five days. Attendees needed relief from the heat and Big Fogg was there to provide them with eighteen fans strategically placed around the concourse. Big Fogg did such a great job, they were commissioned to stay an extra two weeks.Big Fogg has built its reputation on providing its unique and effective misting and heating solutions at almost every major sporting event. Besides its signature fans at football games, Big Fogg has cooled and heated athletes and attendees at numerous other sporting events across the country and around the world, including the PGA Golf Tournament, NASCAR, lacrosse, soccer, baseball (major league, minor league, and NCAA baseball), and track & field events. A few MLB clients include the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and the Cincinnati Reds.

