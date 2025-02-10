Alliance Creative Group ($ACGX) Reports Sale of Chicago Property with Financial Gains; New Investments Now Being Sought

$ACGX is pleased to announce the Company’s real estate property located at 6403 N. Wayne Ave Chicago, IL has been successfully sold for $3,450,000.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

With the multiple benefits from this sale ACGX is now in a very favorable position to progress on to our next investment opportunities particularly in the software or services business.” — Paul Sorkin

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group , Inc., ( ACGX .us) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the Company’s real estate property located at 6403 N. Wayne Ave & 1324 W. Devon Ave, Chicago, IL has been successfully sold for $3,450,000. This sale now represents a reduction of $3,311,552 in Liabilities from the 9/30/24 Balance Sheet along with $264,243 in cash deposited in the ACGX bank account.ACGX is now searching to find additional investment opportunities with the net cash proceeds and improved balance sheet from the Chicago property sale to help increase our overall shareholder value. Ideally, we are seeking to acquire majority control of a positive cashflow subscription software or services business to help scale and grow. Our target objective is for an acquisition in the $1 million to $5 million revenue range that has potential for exponential growth.Our full financial statements, balance sheets, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX.us in the investor relations section.Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc. said, "We are excited to have completed the sale of our Chicago real estate property. With the multiple benefits that this sale has delivered to ACGX we are now in a very favorable position to progress on to our next investment opportunities. We are currently reviewing some options but we certainly welcome all assistance from any parties in identifying new investments that would meet our criteria, particularly in the software or services business.”The Company’s shares of www. PeopleVine .com continue to be a very rewarding investment for ACGX and the conversations with the growth capital investment groups have been quite beneficial. Our goal is to convert between 20% to 30% of the PeopleVine investment into cash in 2025 so we can use a lot of it to invest in future projects while we let the majority of the shares hopefully continue to increase in value.About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Parent Holding Company on the OTC market. The strategy ACG intends to deploy is a shared resource model where internal divisions, portfolio companies, Real Estate projects, and strategic investments are vertically integrated, optimizing efficiencies and cost savings. Resources may be applied to a mix of early-stage equity investments in companies that synergize with the company's shared resource model and secured investment opportunities. ACG's strategic mission is to utilize a unique blend of capital, relationships, experience, and secured investment structures to increase value for its clients, partners, investors, and shareholders while reducing the overall risk. The company's big picture long term plan is to create an ecosystem of shared resources that can provide quality resources with reduced expenses while acting as a partner for internal projects. The intent is to have multiple businesses and investment projects or divisions to help diversify the risk and generate potential revenue in multiple ways while leveraging both the private and public markets. For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us About PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.Investor Relations and Media Contactinfo@ACGemail.comSOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.