Multifamily Housing Unit releases updated Housing Trust Fund Handbook

The Washington State Department of Commerce’s Multifamily Housing Unit (MHU) is releasing an updated version of the Housing Trust Fund (HTF) Handbook. The HTF Handbook contains a set of complete guidelines to applicants, housing developers, and property managers who activate state-funded affordable housing properties.

This new version was written in response to an update to Chapter 43.185A of the Revised Code of Washington, due to the passage of Chapter 275, Laws of 2023, which mandates how Commerce administers its affordable housing programs.

In 2024, MHU held 30-day public comment periods for each revised chapter, followed by virtual public meetings. During these public meetings, MHU staff led affordable housing stakeholders through draft versions of each chapter of the HTF Handbook and collected feedback on handbook revisions. As our affordable housing stakeholders have an important role in serving some of Washington’s most vulnerable residents, we intended these sessions to provide clarity by maximizing understanding of handbook revisions and providing guidance on implementation of the new guidelines. As a result, MHU led conversations that helped to build agreement, answered questions, and incorporated additional edits based on feedback.

Learn about the Handbook review process on the MHU website, listed under the Resources section and Training resources for grantees.

The Handbook is also available on the MHU website, under the section Reports and publications.

For questions about the HTF Handbook, please contact HTF Stakeholder Communications.