Governor Katie Hobbs Nominates Kurt Kerr to Arizona Game and Fish Commission

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs today announced the nomination of Kurt Kerr as a member of the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Kerr, of Pinetop, is a lifelong Arizona resident, hunter, angler, and wildlife conservationist. He has 27 years of experience as a science teacher and coach at Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop-Lakeside and has been a certified volunteer hunter education instructor for the Arizona Game and Fish Department for 25 years, mentoring numerous hunters individually and at youth camps. Throughout his life, Kerr has been deeply involved with various conservation groups. In his youth, he joined Desert Fly Casters and did stream reclamation work at Canyon Creek. Since then he has been a member of and volunteered for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, and the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was a founding member of the White Mountain Bird Dog Club and is also a volunteer with the White Mountain Clay Busters in the Scholastic Clay Target Program. Kerr earned his degree in education (earth science emphasis) from Northern Arizona University. His nomination is pending confirmation by the Arizona Senate.

