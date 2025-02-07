$350,000 Awarded to Rehabilitate Vermont Landmarks and Historic BuildingsC BUILDINGS

For Immediate Release

February 7, 2025

$350,000 AWARDED TO REHABILITATE VERMONT LANDMARKS AND HISTORIC BUILDINGS

Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation announce the 2025 Historic Preservation Grant Awards

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Division for Historic Preservation (DHP) and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation awarded grants totaling $357,207 to 22 municipalities and non-profit organizations in nine counties to facilitate the restoration and rehabilitation of Vermont landmarks and important historic buildings and structures. These grants will help to leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

“These Historic Preservation Grants revitalize our communities and honor the past,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Investing in these projects creates opportunities for Vermonters and visitors to learn more about the history of our great state.”

Vermont Historic Preservation Grants are one-to-one matching grants for up to $20,000 to be used to rehabilitate civic and community resources that are vital to Vermont’s historic downtowns, villages, and rural communities. This year’s grants include rehabilitating the Colonial Revival porch at the Green/Samson/Luce House in Franklin, restoring the south wall at the Corinth Town Hall, and repairing the slate roof and bell tower at the Green Mountain Hall/Universalist Church in Whitingham. Visit the DHP website for a complete list of 2025 grant awards.

“Investing in these projects is investing in Vermont’s story,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell who oversees the Division of Historic Preservation. “The Division of Historic Preservation is committed to helping these towns and nonprofits maintain these structures that mean so much to their communities.”

To qualify for a Vermont Historic Preservation Grant, a landmark or historic building must be at least fifty years old and listed in, or eligible for, the National Register of Historic Places. Since the creation of Historic Preservation Grants in 1986, more than 670 projects on historic buildings, structures, and sites owned by municipalities and non-profits have received $6 million.