No Love for Pests from CBP on Valentine’s Day

WASHINGTON – With Valentine’s Day next week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists have received more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since Jan. 1, inspecting most for pests and diseases that could harm U.S. agricultural and floral industries.

Each year, CBP deploys additional agricultural specialists to the Miami Field Office from mid-January through mid-February to assist local specialists inspect the increased imports of cut flowers. This allows the valuable and highly perishable cut flowers to make it to retail stores in time for Valentine’s Day while protecting U.S. agriculture. Miami receives more than 91% of the cut flowers from South America.

“In preparation for Valentine’s Day, CBP agriculture specialists diligently inspect over a billion stems of cut flowers each year to prevent the introduction of harmful pests and diseases into the United States,” said Executive Director of Agriculture Programs and Trade Liaison (APTL) Kevin Harriger. APTL supports these efforts by deploying personnel to the Miami port of entry during the peak cut flower import season. This collaboration ensures that CBP effectively facilitates trade while safeguarding our nation’s agriculture, highlighting the agency’s integral role in the supply chain.”

Last year, CBP officials inspected more than 385 million mixed bouquets, 76 million roses, and 75 million chrysanthemums. As of Feb. 7, agriculture specialists have cleared more than 1.1 billion cut flowers, intercepting 1,158 shipments containing insects and pests, with 627 that could have potentially introduced diseases into the United States.

While most flowers entering the country are safe, even one hitchhiking pest or plant disease can cause significant damage to American agriculture. Working closely with the floral industry, CBP ensures the interception of invasive pests to protect the nation.

CBP recommends consumers who wish to import or travel with flowers, plant materials, and other agricultural items visit the CBP website for more information, and for information on country of origin marking requirements for fresh cut flowers.