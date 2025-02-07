Roppolo's Pizzeria of Austin Partners With Major Food App To Bring Deals To University Of Texas Students

Roppolos logo Roppolo's Pizza

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin, TX - Roppolo's Pizzeria, a beloved local pizzeria in Austin located at 2604 Guadalupe St, has recently announced a partnership with the ChowNow app to offer exclusive deals to University of Texas students . This collaboration aims to provide students with much needed affordable and convenient options for their favorite pizza and pasta cravings.The partnership between Roppolo's Pizzeria at the West Campus location and the Chow Now app will allow students to access special discounts and promotions when ordering from the pizzeria through the app. This will not only make it easier for students to enjoy their favorite pizzas and pastas, but also help them save money in the process."We are excited to partner with the ChowNow app to bring our award-winning pizzas and pastas to the students of University of Texas," said Roppolo's Pizzeria marketing director, Daryl Jones. "We understand the busy and tight budget lifestyle of students, and we want to make it easier for them to enjoy our food without breaking the bank.Our commitment to the freshest ingredients, the traditional cooking methods that we refuse to alter has allowed us to flourish at Austin’s favorite pizzeria for more than 35 years."Roppolo's Pizzeria has been a staple in the Austin community for over 35 years, known for its fresh ingredients and traditional New York Style pizzas . The pizzeria takes pride in using only the finest ingredients and techniques to create their signature pizzas, making it a favorite among locals and students alike.Students can look forward to enjoying their favorite pizzas and pastas at a discounted price and with the convenience of ordering through the app. This collaboration is a win-win for both Roppolo's Pizzeria and University of Texas students, and it is sure to be a success.For more information on Roppolo's Pizzeria and their partnership with the ChowNow app, visit their website or follow them on social media. https://www.instagram.com/roppolos_pizzeria/ www.Roppolos.com or call the West Campus location at (512) 265-212

