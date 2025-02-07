JS ART GALLERY: A NEW INTERNATIONAL ART SPACE PROMOTING UNITY THROUGH ART

JS Art Gallery part of Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece) officially launched, it unites artists exploring themes vital for people worldwide.

Through JS Art Gallery, we aim to present not only individual artistic voices but also a collective metaphor of connection and unity.” — Curator Julia Sysalova

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world often marked by fragmentation and division, the gallery's artists strive to find a common visual language that fosters understanding and connection.Each artist brings a unique perspective to the theme of identity and their place in the contemporary world, using their individual visual languages to engage with this profound subject. Together, their work offers a metaphorical path toward unity, reflecting the essence of life itself.The gallery is currently represented online via Artsy , a global art platform where collectors, curators, and institutions can discover the works of emerging artists from diverse cultural and stylistic backgrounds. JS Art Gallery brings together artists from across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Through their work, these artists explore themes of identity, belonging, and human connection, offering their work as a bridge between cultures. This shared exploration of universal themes reflects the gallery’s mission to foster dialogue and understanding through art.Explore the gallery’s exhibitions, works of the artists and learn more about their stories through gallery’s page on Artsy. Link: JS Art Gallery by Institute of Mediterranean Culture | Artists, Art for Sale, and Contact Info | ArtsyAbout JS Art Gallery: JS Art Gallery is part of the Institute of Mediterranean Culture (Greece) and is dedicated to promoting creativity, innovation, and diversity in the arts. By highlighting international talents and unique artistic styles, the gallery seeks to build bridges between cultures and foster a deeper understanding through art.About Julia Sysalova: Julia Sysalova, Greece, is an Athens-based art curator, critic, and art communication educator, organizing art exhibitions across Europe and the USA. She is the Vice President at the Institute of Mediterranean Culture, and is a respected Member of the AICA (International Association of Art Critics). In 2022, she established the Art Communication Online School, dedicated to guiding artists through the complexities of the art world.

