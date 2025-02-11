Planet Home Lending Welcomes Jason Mac Gloan as SVP, Correspondent Sales

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Planet Home Lending , a leading national mortgage lender, servicer, and asset manager, has tapped Jason Mac Gloan, CMB as Senior Vice President, Correspondent Sales. With more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, including leadership roles at Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Freedom Mortgage, Mac Gloan brings a broad perspective and a proven record of driving growth within the mortgage industry. Mac Gloan will assume the role previously held by industry veteran Jim Loving who recently retired after more than 10 years leading Planet’s correspondent sales team.“We’re making strategic investments in people and products to create opportunities for our correspondent partners,” said John Bosley, President of Mortgage Lending at Planet Home Lending. “Jason’s deep industry expertise and commitment to customer engagement will play a key role as we continue to enhance our correspondent relationships and expand our co-issue customers to deliver exceptional value to our correspondent partners.”Mac Gloan is tasked with expanding Planet’s correspondent volume, advancing the division’s co-issue capabilities, and helping correspondent partners unlock value through Planet’s innovative niche products, such as manufactured home loans and renovation loans.“Planet embodies a culture of growth, care, and a deep belief in the transformative power of homeownership,” Mac Gloan said. Highlighting Planet’s emphasis on education and customer engagement, he added: “We’re not just offering products; we’re providing our partners with the knowledge and tools to thrive. Whether it’s co-issue, agency execution, renovation loans, or manufactured home loan programs, our correspondent team delivers unmatched support and innovative solutions.”Mac Gloan’s extensive career in the mortgage industry began at Freddie Mac, where he helped launch the first eMortgage initiative. He later transitioned into account management roles in Community Lending and Regional Lending. At Fannie Mae, he served as a National Account Manager, working with some of the industry’s largest lenders to drive success during periods of rapid change. Most recently, he was Vice President, Eastern Regional Manager at Freedom Mortgage.As Mac Gloan takes the helm of Planet’s correspondent Sales division, he plans to focus on identifying opportunities to refine operations, improve partner relationships, and support continued profitability. “Our team’s ability to advocate for our customers while managing risk is exceptional. I look forward to building on that foundation by applying best practices and aligning our efforts with today’s market dynamics,” he said.Planet Home Lending’s correspondent division provides reliable support, competitive pricing, and innovative solutions to help lenders grow their business.About Planet Financial Group , LLCPlanet Financial Group, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, is a fully integrated family of companies delivering innovative origination, servicing and asset management solutions. Through this synergistic ecosystem of products, services and technologies, PFG provides best-in-class experiences for investors pursuing value maximization and borrowers seeking streamlined end-to-end loan lifecycle support. PFG is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group , LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.About Planet Home Lending, LLCPlanet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Connecticut, (NMLS #17022) is an originator, correspondent lender, rated servicer and sub-servicer of agency and non-agency residential and commercial mortgages. As an Equal Housing Lender, Planet improves the lives of borrowers by delivering a streamlined lending experience to help individuals and families thrive throughout their journey home. For more information about Planet Home Lending, please visit https://phlcorrespondent.com or https://planethomelending.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.