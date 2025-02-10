Grades of Green Welcomes New Executive Director

Grades of Green Executive Director: Dr. Kelley Lê

Meet Dr. Kelley Lê

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Grades of Green , a local environmental education nonprofit with roots in the South Bay, is proud to announce Dr. Kelley Lê E.D. as the new executive director of the organization. Since 2009, Grades of Green has been empowering the next generation of environmental student leaders to lead impactful change they want to see in their communities. The organization is excited to welcome Dr. Lê with her wealth of knowledge and experience in the environmental space in addition to her expertise in leading teams to develop outstanding educational programs.Dr. Kelley Lê, a proud South Bay native, is honored to bring her passion and expertise back to her community as the Executive Director of Grades of Green. With a steadfast commitment to advancing environmental education and empowering young changemakers, she leads the organization in its mission to inspire and equip students worldwide to take action for a more sustainable future.Previously, Dr. Lê served as the inaugural Executive Director of the University of California and California State University Environmental and Climate Change Literacy Projects (UC-CSU ECCLPs). This groundbreaking initiative unified the resources and expertise of California’s public universities and thousands of community leaders to promote climate and environmental literacy, justice, and action across PK–12 education.With over 15 years of experience in education, Dr. Lê’s career spans roles as a high school teacher in chemistry, earth science, and nanoscience, instructional coach, induction mentor, and consultant for prestigious programs such as the UCLA Curtis Center and UCLA Science Project. As a program coordinator for UCI CalTeach Math & Science and program director for the UCI Science Project, she designed innovative courses, including a high school nanoscience curriculum focused on climate change technology and a university-level course for pre-service teachers on climate change pedagogy.A dynamic educational leader, Dr. Lê has guided thousands of educators nationwide in climate change education, environmental justice, nanoscience, next-generation science standards (NGSS), and transformational coaching. Her book, Teaching Climate Change: Activating Science Teachers to Take on the Climate Crisis through NGSS (Second Edition, 2024), has reached a global audience, equipping educators with tools to integrate climate science into classrooms. Her unwavering advocacy earned her the prestigious Friends of the Planet Award from the National Center for Science Education (NCSE) in 2022.As a First-Generation Southeast Asian social justice leader and graduate of Leuzinger High School in Los Angeles, Dr. Lê draws inspiration from her lived experiences to champion equity and justice in education. Her academic journey includes degrees and credentials from Loyola Marymount University, UCLA’s Center X Teacher Education Program, CSU Dominguez Hills, and UCLA’s Educational Leadership Program (ELP).Dr. Lê is dedicated to creating a future where environmental literacy, innovation, and action are cornerstones of education, empowering the next generation to lead with purpose and impact.As Executive Director, Dr. Lê will continue her work of inspiring young changemakers by overseeing the strategic direction of Grades of Green. Furthermore, Dr. Lê will also continue to foster and develop new partnerships to ensure the organization continues to forward its mission of supporting students taking action across the globe.Grades of Green is ecstatic to welcome Dr. Lê who will work closely with the organization to continue its work in providing free environmental education to schools and districts around the world. For more information on how to support Grades of Green, partner, or join environmental programs, please visit gradesofgreen.org.About Grades of Green:Founded in 2009, Grades of Green is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering students with the knowledge and leadership skills necessary to drive local and global environmental change. Through its award-winning programs and project-based approach, Grades of Green educates and inspires the next generation of Eco-Leaders to make measurable and lasting impacts in their communities. The organization proudly offers its services at no cost to students, their families, or schools.For more information, visit gradesofgreen.org.Press Release Materials:Images and LogoMedia Contact:Mike Mena310-913-0625mike@ileana

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.