Redesigned SEPTA App Enhances Rider Experience

New features include improved trip planning, updated maps, and faster onboarding.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, CapTech is excited to announce the launch of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA)’s new mobile app beta. CapTech and SEPTA partnered to reimagine a modern, accessible digital experience hosted on a flexible system that supports rapid updates.

The new app underscores the agency’s commitment to making regional transit smarter and more convenient for regular riders and visitors alike.

CapTech engaged with the public to better understand user needs – then, using human-centered design and an understanding of transit considerations and data constraints, created a revolutionized experience. In partnership with SEPTA, our developers implemented a modern mobile architecture to integrate trip planning, real-time data, safety reporting, and payment features into a single digital platform.

The result is an intuitive mobile experience with streamlined navigation, improved accessibility, and enhanced personalization.

Key highlights of the new app include:

· Sophisticated preferences, favorites, and notifications capabilities

· A faster, smoother user onboarding experience

· Enhanced trip planning features

· Integrated real-time and static information for routes and vehicles

· Detailed station information

· Updated maps and schedules unified with new Metro branding

· Integrated incident reporting

“As both a rider and professional partner to SEPTA, it’s been a privilege to work with a blended team of SEPTA and CapTech employees to rebuild this application,” said Stacey Richardson, Director of Management Consulting at CapTech. “The amount of usability testing with end users, the care, and the collaboration that went into designing the front and back-ends was inspiring and truly unique to this project.”

CapTech is proud to empower SEPTA users with a modern digital experience that enhances their daily commute and ensures a more accessible public transit journey for all.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients.

From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.

