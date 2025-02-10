Kaiser Permanente Executive Sam Glick Named Chair-Elect of UCSF Rosenman Institute to Boost Global Health Innovation

Sam Glick, Rosenman Institute Chair-Elect, EVP of Enterprise Strategy and Business Development, Kaiser Permanente

Glick's Leadership to Drive Cross-Sector Collaboration, Scaling Innovations for Equitable Patient Care Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UCSF Rosenman Institute is delighted to announce Sam Glick as its Chair-Elect starting on July 1, 2025, succeeding Larry Leisure, who will continue to serve on the board as Chair Emeritus.Sam Glick, executive vice president for enterprise strategy and business development at Kaiser Permanente , brings a wealth of expertise to the UCSF Rosenman Institute. In his current role, Sam oversees strategy, business development, enterprise transformation, government relations, communications, and enterprise risk management, including the Kaiser Permanente Ventures and Kaiser Permanente International programs.Sam's leadership comes at a time when the Rosenman Institute is poised to accelerate its mission, bringing innovators, investors, and providers together to create impactful solutions. His success merging vision with execution offers unique expertise as the Institute drives transformative change in healthcare, benefiting patients and communities around the world."Sam's broad understanding of the healthcare marketplace and leadership will be an incredible asset to the UCSF Rosenman Institute. Sam played a key strategic role, advising us on the direction of our programs and helping us refine our vision for the future. Together, we'll continue building on our strong foundation and advance our mission of delivering transformative healthcare innovation" said Christine Winoto, Director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute."I am honored to follow in Larry's footsteps and continue building the Rosenman Institute's legacy", Sam said. "We will continue to advance collaboration among the UCSF community, outside innovators, and industry executives, expanding our network of leaders dedicated to improving healthcare for all."Larry joined the UCSF Rosenman Institute at a pivotal time, helping to steer the institute toward where we are today. His unwavering commitment to democratizing access to resources for innovators—ultimately to achieve equitable healthcare—has been transformational.Under Larry's steadfast leadership, the Rosenman Institute has evolved into a dynamic organization that supports healthcare innovators in creating transformative solutions for patients everywhere. From orchestrating the impactful ADAPT program—which helped launch companies like Oshi Health—to shaping our Annual Symposium and Healthcare League, Larry has tirelessly fostered partnerships and brought new thought leaders to the table, accelerating the Institute's mission."I believe wholeheartedly in the Rosenman mission and team, and I'm confident that under Sam's vision and leadership, the Institute will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare innovation," said Larry.For media inquiries or to partner with the UCSF Rosenman Institute,visit rosenmaninstitute.org or contact:Media ContactHerminio NetoAssociate Director, Marketing & Communications UCSF Rosenman Instituteherminio.neto@ucsf.eduAbout the UCSF Rosenman InstituteThe UCSF Rosenman Institute is a healthcare innovation hub at the University of California, San Francisco. We accelerate the development of groundbreaking health technologies by providing entrepreneurs with access to mentorship, funding, and business development opportunities. Through programs such as ADAPT, RISE, and Rosenman Innovators, the Institute is committed to advancing healthcare equity, improving patient outcomes, and transforming care on a national scale.

