Kyuramen Expands to the West Coast with a Flagship Restaurant in California

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyuramen , the nationally acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant chain with over 40 locations across the United States, is opening its first West Coast flagship location at 7 Las Tunas Dr, Arcadia, CA 91007 on February 7, 2025. Kyuramen was founded in the East Coast and quickly garnered a loyal following for its variety of ramen offerings and memorable dining ambiance. It is now bringing its influence westward to the multicultural and food-loving community of Arcadia.The first Kyuramen opened in New York City in 2019 with it's signature dish, the #1 Tokyo Tonkotsu Shouyu Ramen, which now has sold over half a million bowls nationwide. Within five years, Kyuramen has expanded to 40 locations around the United States and amassed over 151k Instagram followers."We are excited to bring Kyuramen to California, continuing our mission of making Japanese ramen accessible to all across the U.S.," said the company’s spokesperson. “Being the birthplace of the 626 Night Market and home to a multicultural population, Arcadia has a strong appreciation for quality and diverse culinary experiences. It is the perfect place to begin our West Coast journey.”Kyuramen stands out in the Japanese cuisine scene with a menu that emphasizes quality, variety, and affordability. In addition to showcase a wide range of ramen styles representing different regions of Japan, it also offers an array of impressive appetizers and specialty dishes such as the cult-favorite Omurice. The Japanese-style runny fluffy omelet has rapidly grabbed people's attention around the world via social media and has become a must-try item for Kyuramen’s customers. Adding to the excitement, Kyuramen recently released the dine-in-only Honeycomb Platter which features five of the most popular side dishes inspired by Kyuramen's signature honeycomb booths.Moreover, the Kyuramen experience goes beyond the taste of its dishes. It also offers a distinctive dining ambiance with exquisite interiors and attentive service. The Arcadia location, spanning 3,636 square feet, unveils Kyuramen’s 2.0 interior design concept which creates a modern immersive experience meant to transport customers to Japan. The space features a ramen cart for reception, five private dining rooms, upgraded signature honeycomb booths, and a Japanese wish tree centerpiece adorned with traditional votive plaques. The lighting, decoration, and overall ambiance reflect a contemporary take on traditional Japanese elements and make it ideal for all dining occasions from everyday dinners to trendy dates and friend and family gatherings.This Arcadia launch marks the beginning of Kyuramen’s West Coast expansion and is with additional locations planned in California and other nearby states. Kyuramen aims to reach 200 locations by 2025 and continues its mission to share authentic and affordable ramen to more and more communities across the United States.Kyuramen Arcadia, featuring a Tbaar storefront, is now open during business hours from 11 AM to 11:30 PM daily. For more information, visit their website at www.kyuramen.com and follow @kyuramen.official on Instagram and TikTok.About KyuramenKyuramen is a novelty ramen restaurant chain founded in New York and gained a cult following on the East Coast. The spirit of craftsmanship drives the founder to repeatedly visit Japan to study the essence and different varieties of ramen. All of the ramen is sincerely developed by the ramen masters of Kyuramen. The founder collaborated with the masters to create the most unique and tasty ramen selections. The signature ramen features unique pork bone soup bases, fresh Japanese style roasted pork, and perfectly boiled seasoned eggs. The mission of Kyuramen is to make an affordable daily cuisine, ensure a distinctive dining ambiance, and elevate the ramen experience for everyone.

