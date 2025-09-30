Registration for journalists for high-level summit on new nuclear energy in the Baltic Sea Region

SWEDEN, September 30 - Published 30 September 2025

On Tuesday 7 October, the Government invites you to an international summit on new nuclear energy. Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson, Minister for Financial Markets Niklas Wykman, Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari and Finland’s Minister for Environment and Climate Sari Multala will take part in the summit.

Time: 7 October 2025 at 09:15 to 16:30

Place: Grand Hôtel, Stockholm Practical information: Limited number of places available. Advance registration is required by 09.00 on Friday 5 October via email to KN KOM (see press contacts below). State your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer), confirm that you have valid press credentials, and provide the name of the issuing organisation. You must show your press credentials on entry. Entry from 08.30. Accreditation is subject to available space.

