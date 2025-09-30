Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,174 in the last 365 days.

Registration for journalists for high-level summit on new nuclear energy in the Baltic Sea Region

SWEDEN, September 30 - Published

On Tuesday 7 October, the Government invites you to an international summit on new nuclear energy. Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister for Finance Elisabeth Svantesson, Minister for Financial Markets Niklas Wykman, Minister for Climate and the Environment Romina Pourmokhtari and Finland’s Minister for Environment and Climate Sari Multala will take part in the summit.

Time:
Place: Grand Hôtel, Stockholm

Practical information: Limited number of places available. Advance registration is required by 09.00 on Friday 5 October via email to KN KOM (see press contacts below). State your name, the name of your editorial office and the capacity in which you wish to attend (reporter or photographer), confirm that you have valid press credentials, and provide the name of the issuing organisation. You must show your press credentials on entry. Entry from 08.30. Accreditation is subject to available space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Registration for journalists for high-level summit on new nuclear energy in the Baltic Sea Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more