Disbursements of SEK 916 million to support Ukraine

The Government has instructed the Swedish Armed Forces to make disbursements to several multinational funds and initiatives to support Ukraine. This funding is part of previously communicated support packages for Ukraine.

The Government has tasked the Swedish Armed Forces with making further disbursements totalling just over SEK 900 million to a number of different funds and initiatives. They will enable more investment in robots, drones, spare parts and anti-drone capabilities. The funding will be taken from previously announced support packages from Sweden to Ukraine.

“Sweden is ensuring that Ukraine will get what it needs to stop Russia succeeding on the battlefield. Through this support, Sweden is contributing both quantity and quality,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Sweden has provided military support to Ukraine worth around SEK 90 billion. Some of this has gone to funds and initiatives set up by various countries in support of Ukraine.

International Fund for Ukraine – SEK 500 million

The International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) is a fund administered by the United Kingdom, which uses financial contributions from partner countries to procure prioritised equipment for donation to Ukraine. Sweden has contributed to the IFU on several previous occasions. The IFU has supported Ukraine with artillery ammunition, drones, small submarine craft, air defence systems and systems for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

NSATU Trust Fund – SEK 50 million

NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) supports the coordination of allied and partner-country military support to Ukraine. The NSATU Trust Fund is a fund for the procurement of goods and services, such as spare parts, requested by Ukraine. Sweden has contributed to the Fund once before

Dutch initiative – approximately SEK 110 million

The Netherlands has taken the initiative to procure sensors requested by Ukraine to track down drones and has asked other countries to contribute co-financing to enable the procurement.

American initiative – SEK 256 million

The US has initiated a programme for the procurement of equipment for Ukraine, the Joint Ukraine Multinational Program – Services, Training, and Articles Rapid Timeline (JUMPSTART). The Fund enables the procurement of robots, ammunition and spare parts for combat aircraft systems.