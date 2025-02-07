Government congratulates Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

SWEDEN, February 7 - Published 07 February 2025

”My and the entire Government’s warmest congratulations to Princess Sofia, Prince Carl Philip and their sons Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, on the addition of a new family member today. We wish the family all the best,” says Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.