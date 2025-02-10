nGAP Expands with Appian-Based Solutions

nGAP Expands Service Offerings with Appian-Based Solutions

BONSALL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- nGAP is expanding its services with Appian development and consulting, supporting both commercial and government clients, particularly in the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal sectors. Appian’s low-code automation platform helps organizations streamline processes, automate workflows, and improve decision-making.New Service Offerings1. Appian DevelopernGAP offers expert developers for:• Requirements gathering• Solution design• Application development and process automation• System integration• Specialized Appian coding2. Appian Solutions ArchitectOur architects design secure, scalable solutions for federal and defense sectors, providing:• Full-cycle solutions architecture• Integration with APIs and databases• Expertise in backend frameworks like .NET, Python, and SQL Server• Front-end frameworks such as Vue.js, React, and Next.jsExpertise in Federal and Defense SectorsnGAP’s experience in DoD operations and acquisition systems enables them to deliver tailored Appian solutions, with cleared resources available up to the secret level.

