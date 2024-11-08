nGAP receives a GSA schedule contract enabling participation in their spending program of $45 billion per year

The award of a multiple award schedule (MAS) contract allows nGAP to secure federal government projects for goods and services

BONSALL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce that the General Services Administration (GSA) today awarded nGAP with an initial five-year contract to sell goods and services to customers in any agency of the federal government. The GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract—also referred to as GSA Schedule, GSA Contract, and Federal Supply Schedule—is an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ), long-term contract. The award is open ended with no dollar ceiling, meaning that any federal customer can order an unlimited number of products or services offered by nGAP.This award expands the reach of nGAP to provide continuing and additional services to the US Navy’s shipbuilding and maintenance services as well as other agencies of the Department of Defense and the entire federal government. While the initial duration of the contract is for five years, it is renewable in five-year increment for up to twenty years.About Us—Established in 2008, nGAP is located in the San Diego suburb of Bonsall. nGAP Incorporated is a certified small business enterprise developing software for managing acquisitions and procurement for very large organizations.

