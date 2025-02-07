CE attends opening of 9th Asian Winter Games

MACAU, February 7 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, tonight attended the grand opening of the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 in Heilongjiang Province.

The Games opened at 8pm at the Harbin International Conference Exhibition and Sports Center. The ceremony was presided over by President Xi Jinping, who declared the opening of the Games.

Mr Sam witnessed the arrival at the venue of China’s sports delegation, and the Macao, China sports delegation, and he saluted them with a wave of his hand.

Macao’s delegation of 28 athletes will take part in the male ice hockey competition of the Games.

The theme of the 9th Asian Winter Games is ‘Dream of Winter, Love among Asia’. The opening ceremony offered to the world a spectacular feast of audio and visual effects.