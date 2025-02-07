The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - February 7, 2025

Construction Links Network

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Breaks Ground on $47M Water Infrastructure Project• Canada's construction sector will reach a turnover of $395 billion in 2025• CIB Backs $60.7M Indigenous-Led Logistics Park at Port of Prince Rupert• NV5 Releases Lidar Data for Palisades & Eaton Fire Recovery• Purdue Launches New Construction Management Program to Meet Industry Demand• Essential Safety Solutions to Protect Workers in Warehousing and Logistics Facilities• Design verification: compare as-built to as-designed• Applications Open: 2025 Build from the Heart Program• Why Bird Construction, Ehvert Mission Critical and Diamond Schmitt Architects Switched to Revizto• Simple ways to maintain a steel building• Matériaux Pont-Masson returns to RONA’s network of affiliated dealers• CASK Welcomes Shannon Friesen as New President & CEO• Unlicensed Builder Fined for Fraudulent Practices in Ontario• Canadian Construction Costs Continue to Climb, But at a Slower Pace• Registration Open: ACI Foundation’s 2025 Concrete Innovation Forum• How AI Enabled a Mid-Sized Contractor to Cut Costs & Reduce Risk by Freeing Up Field Resources and Improving Documentation• New York Build 2025 Unveils Extensive Lineup of Networking Events Hosted by Industry Partners• ACEC-Ontario Releases Strategic Priorities for 2025 Provincial Election• New Illustrated User’s Guide Enhances Understanding of NBC 2020 for Housing and Small Buildings• Cooper Equipment Rentals Expands Across Canada with Key Acquisitions in Ontario and AlbertaStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

