February 2025 Data Snapshot

This month's data snapshot highlights two new data literacy videos made available by the Virginia Office of Data Governance and Analytics, and new federal guidelines released on generative AI and open data by the US Department of Commerce.

Language of Data Visualizations

Learn how to interpret data visualizations, and how to choose the right chart for your data.

Misleading Charts

How to spot misleading charts and how to avoid misunderstanding.

New Federal Guidelines on AI and Open Data

On January 16, 2024, the United States Department of Commerce’s Data Governance Board released Generative AI and Open Data: Guidelines and Best Practices. This guidance provides actionable guidelines and best practices for publishing open data optimized for generative AI systems. While it is designed for use by the Department of Commerce and its bureaus, the guidance has been made publicly available to benefit open data publishers globally.