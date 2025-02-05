Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,215 in the last 365 days.

January 2025 General Fund Receipts

Gross General Fund receipts for January 2025 totaled $1,037.9 million, an increase of $364.1 million or 26.0 percent compared to the same period last year. Fiscal year-to-date, gross General Fund receipts totaled $6,554.2 million. This is a decrease of $211.9 million, or 3.1 percent compared to the same period last year. The estimate for fiscal year 2025 is a decrease of 4.2 percent.

Access January 2025 General Funds Receipts Memo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

January 2025 General Fund Receipts

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more