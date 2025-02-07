Gocha’s Breakfast Bar Celebrates Successful Grand Reopening of Cascade Location

Gocha Hawkins photographed by Freddy O

Revamped Space and New Menu Offerings Receive Warm Welcome from the Atlanta Community

This reopening was more than just unveiling a fresh look, it was about reintroducing the heart and soul of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar to the community we love” — Gocha Hawkins, Founder, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, proudly celebrated the highly anticipated grand reopening of its Cascade location, marking a new chapter in the restaurant’s journey of serving exceptional Southern-inspired cuisine. The event drew an excited crowd of loyal customers, media representatives, and local influencers eager to experience the new ambiance and innovative menu items. Attendees were welcomed by the vibrant energy of the newly renovated space with light bites, drinks, and a DJ.The grand reopening event highlighted Gocha’s latest menu items, featuring new flavors alongside classic favorites. Attendees enjoyed exclusive tastings of signature dishes, including Gocha’s renowned shrimp and grits, fluffy pancakes, and the newly introduced gourmet omelet selections. Founder, entrepreneur, and reality TV star Gocha Hawkins expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support.“This reopening was more than just unveiling a fresh look, it was about reintroducing the heart and soul of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar to the community we love” - Gocha Hawkins, Founder, Gocha’s Breakfast BarNotable attendees included Toya Johnson-Rushing (Reality TV star, author, and businesswoman), Dr. Heavenly Kimes (Atlanta Dentist, Author, and Inspirational Speaker), Dr. Contessa Metcalfe (Family Medicine Physician), Malaysia Pargo (Basketball Wives LA), Tameka Foster (Fashion Designer), and Crystal Renee Hayslett (Actress and Costume Designer), along with many more joined in celebrating the exciting relaunch.With its successful reopening, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar emphasizes its commitment to offering not just delicious food, but also a welcoming space where the community can gather, connect, and indulge in top-tier Southern hospitality.To view photos from the event, CLICK HERE . All photos taken by Freddy O For more information about Gocha Hawkins and Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, please contact Marilyn Remo at marilynremo@tenenicole.com or 201-638-2685.About Gocha HawkinsIn less than five years, Gocha Hawkins has evolved from renowned celebrity stylist and reality star to a trailblazing restaurateur and culinary innovator. After dominating the beauty industry and starring on WE TV's Bold & Bougie!, Gocha now redefines comfort cuisine through her Atlanta-based establishments: Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar (Cascade and Fayetteville), and a Breakfast Bar Food Truck. Known for blending Southern flavors with bold, modern techniques, her restaurants offer upscale yet welcoming dining experiences. Gocha has expanded her impact with her cookbook, Cooking with Gocha: Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Breakfast & Brunch Lovers, and a retail product line featuring gourmet grits, pancake mixes, and Flippant Honey Hot Sauce. Her culinary journey began in her grandmother’s kitchen at 18, sparking a passion that led to opening her first restaurant in 2018. Now with four locations and plans for an 8,000-square-foot shared kitchen, Gocha continues to innovate while uplifting her community through second-chance hiring and scholarship programs. Her mission is simple: to create joy and connection through exceptional, Southern-inspired progressive cuisine, one unforgettable dish at a time.

