February 2025

CTE Month Recognition

February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Recognition Month. NDE staff filled the board in on CTE work being done across the state. The board also heard from students and administrators from York High School about the opportunities in Nebraska schools.

Nebraska Career and Technical Education

National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) Results

NDE staff presented the latest results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress or NAEP to board members.

The NAEP math assessment measures both mathematics knowledge and students’ ability to apply their knowledge in problem-solving situations. The NAEP reading assessment measures reading comprehension by asking students to read selected grade-appropriate materials and answer questions based on what they have read. 8000 Nebraska students participated in this year’s exams.

NAEP scores declined in most subjects both nationally and in Nebraska again this year. However, declines were much less than in 2022. Nebraska’s average math score is 238 for fourth grade, down four points from 2022 but one point higher than the national average of 237. Nebraska’s eighth grade math score is 280, one point higher than 2022 and eight points higher than the national average of 272. Nebraska’s average reading score is 212 for fourth grade, seven points lower than 2022 and two points lower than the national average of 214. Nebraska’s eighth grade reading score is 256, three points lower than 2022 and one point lower than the national average of 257.

The 2024 full NAEP report card can be viewed at: https://www.nationsreportcard.gov/.

NAEP News Release

Approve the Nebraska Literacy Project Plan

State law requires the NDE to develop and implement a professional learning system regarding evidence-based reading instruction for teachers who teach children from four years of age through third grade at an approved or accredited school and teachers employed by an early childhood education program approved by the State Board of Education.

The Nebraska Literacy Project includes one vision, with three goals, accomplished through five tenets.

Nebraska Literacy Plan Summary

Nebraska Literacy Plan