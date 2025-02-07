Synametrics Technologies Announces the release of a new version of SynaMan 5.8 Build 1648.

Synametrics Technologies Inc. SynaMan

Enhancing Security, Scalability, and User Experience with New Features and Performance Upgrades

MILLSTONE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synametrics Technologies is excited to announce the release of SynaMan 5.8 (Build 1648), introducing powerful features, enhanced security, and an improved support experience. This latest version refines file management, strengthens security, and ensures a seamless user experience.SynaMan is a powerful private file management solution that enables secure file sharing, access, and collaboration without relying on third-party cloud services.Key Features of SynaMan1) At-Rest 256-bit AES Encryption – Encrypts files uploaded via SynaMan’s web interface and automatically decrypts them upon download, ensuring secure data storage and transfer.2) Multi-factor authentication (MFA): Enhances security by requiring a second form of verification, such as a one-time code or authentication app, in addition to a password, reducing the risk of unauthorized access.3) Single Sign-On with OAuth 2: Simplifies access by allowing users to log in with existing credentials, reducing the need to remember multiple passwords. Organizations can enforce a single set of authentication policies, including two-factor authentication, while seamlessly redirecting users from a company portal to SynaMan’s web interface.4) SSL/TLS Encryption for Secure File Transfers: SynaMan provides SSL/TLS encryption for all file transfers, protecting data from interception as it moves between the server and online users and ensuring secure access from any remote location.5) Large File Transfers – SynaMan enables secure file sharing with no size limitations, allowing users to transfer large files privately from any platform or device. With anytime, anywhere access, businesses can share data without worrying about file size or transfer limits.6) Effortlessly Share Large Files through Email: SynaMan includes an integrated SMTP server that enables users to send email attachments without size restrictions, allowing for seamless sharing of files as large as 10 GB or even larger.7) Public link feature: Synaman lets users share view-only documents with external parties while restricting edits, printing, and copying.8) Tailored External User Access – SynaMan provides flexible access options for external users, including one-time links that expire after a set duration for temporary users and secure accounts with restricted folder access for frequent collaborators.9) Integration with Backup Solutions: SynaMan seamlessly integrates with backup solutions like AWS, Azure, and others, ensuring your data remains protected and easily recoverable in an emergency.10) Compliance: For organizations working with the U.S. government, SynaMan integrates with AWS GovCloud(US) to provide secure, compliant file sharing while meeting key regulations, including FIPS 140-2, ITAR, EAR, DoD SRG (IL2, IL4, IL5), FedRAMP High, CJIS, and IRS-1075.11) Audit-Trail Logging – SynaMan’s audit-trail logging enables administrators to track user activity, including logins, file access, uploads, and downloads. All actions are logged automatically, providing a detailed record for security and compliance.12) Web-Based Access & Software-Based Scalability: SynaMan provides easy, browser-based access without the need for complex setups like VPNs or network mapping. It allows users to access files from anywhere and scale effortlessly.13) Comprehensive Security & Access Control: With features like remote access to on-premise files, automatic link expiration, granular user permissions, and email server integration, SynaMan ensures both flexibility and security. Administrators can control file access with detailed logging, IP restrictions, and customizable user roles, making it an essential solution for secure and efficient file management.14)User-Friendly, Cost-Effective, and Unlimited File Transfers: SynaMan is user-friendly and easy to use, has no limitations on file transfer or usage, and is cost-effective.Enhanced User ExperienceSynaMan 5.8 introduces additional features, including:1) Advanced File & Folder Properties View – Users can now view MD5 signatures, total size, and file count directly from the right-click menu in the Explorer interface.2) Instant Support Ticket Issuance with SyncriTix – When contacting support, a ticket number is immediately generated, improving response times and tracking.Download and Upgrade Today:SynaMan 5.8 continues to set the standard for secure, scalable, and efficient remote file management. Users are encouraged to update immediately to take advantage of these improvements.For more details, visit the SynaMan Version History. About Synametrics TechnologiesSynametrics Technologies has been delivering innovative software solutions for businesses worldwide since 1997. Our products, including SynaMan, Syncrify, and Xeams, are designed to enhance productivity, security, and data management.

