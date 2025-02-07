Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: February 7, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

IWD Celebrates 200th Episode of Successful Workforce Podcast with New Deputy Director

Podcast Has Driven Key Conversations on Ideas and Successes in Iowa’s Workforce.

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) recently celebrated the 200th episode of its successful workforce podcast, Mission: Employable, marking the milestone with a conversation with the agency’s new Deputy Director, Georgia Van Gundy.

Mission: Employable launched in spring 2021 as a vehicle to help better communicate with Iowans coming out of the pandemic. Since that time, its scope and guest list have greatly expanded to become one of the most successful workforce-centered podcasts from any government agency across the country.

Nearly 35,000 downloads later, the library of 200 episodes showcases perspectives from state leaders, business leaders, trade associations, veterans, community colleges, nonprofits, and job seekers– all talking in their own words about the good ideas and proven ways that Iowans have found success in today’s workforce.

“Telling the story of Iowa’s workforce requires us to have an open and active conversation about what’s working, where businesses can find solutions to their challenges, and ultimately how Iowans can find pathways to the promising careers that await them across our state,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Mission: Employable has proven to be an effective tool for driving this important conversation and represents the proactive approach that IWD embraces to best serve Iowans.”

The 200th episode coincided with the announcement of Georgia Van Gundy as IWD’s new Deputy Director. Georgia’s vast experience in government and as a leading voice among Iowa’s top employers will drive new ideas and solutions to the table and support the agency’s work to drive the growth in the labor force.

More Information:

Questions or requests about the Mission: Employable Podcast can be directed to the IWD Communications Team at communciations@iwd.iowa.gov.

