MDC virtual program on Feb. 26 to focus on owls

JOPLIN, Mo. – Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their hunting of mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans, these night-time birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about owl species found in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Owls of Missouri.” This program, which will be Feb. 26 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide information about the species of owls that are found in Missouri and will also have tips on how to identify their calls. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205741

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at the Shoal Creek Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the Shoal Creek Center can call 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.