Outdoor Learning Educators Share Expertise With Panel Presentation at RSU 16 in Poland

On Monday, January 27, five educators from schools that received funding from the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) project participated in two panel presentations at RSU 16 in Poland. The panels, led by representatives from the Maine DOE’s RREV Research and Design (R&D) team, consisted of educators from schools in MSAD 28 (Camden), MSAD 17 (Oxford Hills), RSU 10 (Rumford), Falmouth, and Portland who shared their RREV pilot projects and ongoing efforts in experiential outdoor learning.

In August of 2020, the Maine DOE was awarded $16.9 million from the U.S. Department of Education’s Rethink K-12 Education Models funding. Maine was one of 11 states to receive funding, which was used to launch the RREV project, a multi-pronged solution with a primary goal of generating innovative remote learning models to provide equitable access to high-quality remote learning opportunities for all students.

The federal RREV funding ended in July of 2024, but the Maine DOE RREV R&D team is continuing the momentum of this work by promoting collaboration and sharing events that bring RREV awardees together with other educators who are interested in developing innovative and responsive learning opportunities for their students.

These panel presentations at RSU 16 are one example of that continued effort. In December, the Maine DOE published a Newsroom story that showcased RSU 16’s inaugural Outdoor Learning Day event. Afterwards, Jill Mathieu, RSU 16’s Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, reached out to the Maine DOE to seek a way to provide additional support for RSU 16 educators interested in developing ongoing outdoor learning opportunities for their students. The Maine DOE’s RREV R&D team subsequently contacted all of its outdoor learning RREV awardees and set up these panels.

These discussions provided an enriching peer-to-peer learning opportunity for both RREV panelists and educators from RSU 16, with many ideas, suggestions, and lessons shared. The group will continue to stay connected through EnGiNE, an online collaborative portal created by the Maine DOE for Maine educators.

You may learn more about the innovative pilots produced through the RREV awards here.

RREV awardees are always interested in sharing their learning through online and in-person panel presentations. There will also be additional RREV Learning Tours scheduled throughout this school year. Learning Tours are typically conducted on-site at a RREV school, and educators from across Maine are invited to see the RREV pilot project’s programming in-action with students and educators. A list of upcoming tours is available on the Maine DOE website.

For further information, or to schedule a panel opportunity, please contact Elaine Bartley, Maine DOE RREV R&D Project Director, at elaine.bartley@maine.gov.