Shaftsbury Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B3000427
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt Steven Coote
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 7, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours
STREET: VTRT 7a
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK: Approx ½ mile north of the Chocolate Barn
WEATHER: Light Snow, wind
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, Ice and Slush mix
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jessica L Stevens
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Impact damage to passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PASSENGER 1: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
PASSENGER 2: Juvenile
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
PASSENGER 3: Juvenile
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 7, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VTRT 7a in Arlington. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 (operated by Jessica Stevens) was traveling south on VTRT 7a in the area north of the Chocolate Barn. While attempting to navigate a turn in the roadway, Stevens reported that she lost control of the vehicle due to icy roadways, subsequently leaving the southbound lane of travel and off the shoulder of the road. Vehicle #1 side-swiped a utility pole before coming to final rest about 20 feet off the travel portion of the road. Vehicle #1 sustained moderate damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The operator and all occupants were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. The vehicle pulled back onto the roadway by Monarch's Towing and was able to drive away under its own power.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Monarch’s Towing, AOT and VT DMV Law Enforcement Division.
Lieutenant Steven Coote
Station Commander
Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
