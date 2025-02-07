Shaftsbury Barracks/ Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3000427

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Lt Steven Coote

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 7, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours

STREET: VTRT 7a

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK: Approx ½ mile north of the Chocolate Barn

WEATHER: Light Snow, wind

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, Ice and Slush mix

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jessica L Stevens

AGE: 39

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Impact damage to passenger side

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PASSENGER 1: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

PASSENGER 2: Juvenile

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

PASSENGER 3: Juvenile

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 7, 2025, at approximately 0831 hours, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on VTRT 7a in Arlington. Investigation revealed that vehicle #1 (operated by Jessica Stevens) was traveling south on VTRT 7a in the area north of the Chocolate Barn. While attempting to navigate a turn in the roadway, Stevens reported that she lost control of the vehicle due to icy roadways, subsequently leaving the southbound lane of travel and off the shoulder of the road. Vehicle #1 side-swiped a utility pole before coming to final rest about 20 feet off the travel portion of the road. Vehicle #1 sustained moderate damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. The operator and all occupants were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. The vehicle pulled back onto the roadway by Monarch's Towing and was able to drive away under its own power.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Monarch’s Towing, AOT and VT DMV Law Enforcement Division.

Lieutenant Steven Coote

Station Commander

Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421