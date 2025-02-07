Diabetes Clinical Trial Revolution | 200+ Companies Driving Breakthrough Therapies to Reshape Treatment

Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and unlock the future growth potential of the Diabetes treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s 'Diabetes Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Diabetes therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Diabetes pipeline domain.

For Diabetes emerging drugs, the Diabetes pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetes Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Diabetes Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline drugs for Diabetes treatment.

• The leading Diabetes companies include Landos Biopharma, Diamyd Medical, Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Kamada, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Provention Bio Preregistration, Histogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Arecor, Bioprojet, Novartis, ImCyse, Adocia, Anelixis Therapeutics, Tolerion, TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Enthera, Nano Precision Medical, Oramed, Dompe Farmaceutici, Carmot Therapeutics, Scohia Pharma, Genexine, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Diabetes treatment landscape.

• Key Diabetes pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Cadisegliatin, LY-3209590, THDB0206, CPL207280, XW014, KN056, GZR4, Afrezza, METFORMIN, ORMD-0801, BMF-219, TG103, LID104, N0892, TOL-3021, DT2-SCT, Dapansutrile, DWP16001, Ertugliflozin, GZR18, HD-6277, Lispro, JW0201, HTD1801, Maridebart Cafraglutide, Ritlecitinib, Tirzepatide, Ustekinumab, Teplizumab, TCD601, Frexalimab, SAR442970, Cagrilintide, Ecnoglutide, Adezunap, Metreleptin, mibavademab, and others.

• In February 2025, COUR Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for CNP-103, a nanoparticle therapy in development to target the underlying autoimmunity of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). COUR is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on disease-modifying therapies that induce antigen-specific tolerance for immune-mediated diseases.

• In January 2025, Rise Therapeutics announced that the FDA has accepted its IND application to begin a Phase 1 cancer trial for R-5780, marking the company’s fourth clinical program. Ongoing studies for other products are focused on ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes.

• In December 2024, Novo Nordisk submitted a Citizen Petition to the FDA requesting the removal of liraglutide from the 503B Bulks List, arguing that its approved products—Victoza, Saxenda, and Xultophy—adequately meet patient needs and that compounded versions could pose safety and efficacy risks.

• On October 2, 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that the two-year shortage of Eli Lilly’s weight-loss and diabetes medications, Mounjaro and Zepbound, is over. The FDA confirmed that Eli Lilly can now meet the current and projected national demand for both drugs, which stimulate the hormone GLP-1 to reduce hunger. The shortage began in 2022 due to a surge in demand for weight-loss treatments.

• In September 2024, the FDA lifted a clinical hold on Biomea Fusion's studies of its experimental drug BMF-219 for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, originally placed due to liver toxicity concerns. Biomea's shares fell 22% during the hold but rose 9.1% to $9.57 after the announcement. The drug is undergoing early-to-mid-stage trials for Type 2 diabetes and mid-stage trials for Type 1 diabetes.

• In September 2024, the FDA cleared Senseonics’ Eversense 365, an implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for adults with diabetes that lasts up to a year, extending the lifespan from the previous Eversense E3, which lasted six months.

• In September 2024, Embecta Corp. received 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its new disposable insulin delivery system designed for adults with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The tubeless patch pump features a 300-unit insulin reservoir, developed with input from T2D patients and healthcare providers.

Diabetes Overview

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder characterized by elevated blood sugar levels due to the body's inability to produce or effectively use insulin, a hormone crucial for glucose regulation. The condition primarily manifests in two main forms: Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder in which the immune system destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, and Type 2 diabetes, which is more prevalent and linked to insulin resistance, often influenced by lifestyle factors such as obesity and poor diet. Additional forms include gestational diabetes, which develops during pregnancy, and less common types like Maturity-Onset Diabetes of the Young (MODY) and Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA).

Symptoms of diabetes vary based on its type and severity but commonly include increased thirst, frequent urination, extreme hunger, unintended weight loss, fatigue, and blurred vision, all stemming from fluctuating blood sugar levels. In Type 2 diabetes, prolonged hyperglycemia can cause complications such as slow-healing wounds, recurrent infections, and nerve damage, leading to tingling or numbness in the hands and feet. If left unmanaged, diabetes can contribute to severe complications, including cardiovascular disease, kidney damage, vision impairment, and neuropathy.

Diabetes management aims to regulate blood sugar levels and prevent complications through lifestyle modifications, medication, and continuous monitoring. Type 1 diabetes requires insulin therapy, delivered via injections or an insulin pump since the body cannot produce insulin. Type 2 diabetes treatment typically begins with dietary adjustments, regular exercise, and weight management to improve insulin sensitivity. When lifestyle changes alone are insufficient, medications such as metformin or other glucose-lowering drugs may be prescribed to enhance insulin production or effectiveness.

Diabetes Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Cadisegliatin: vTv Therapeutics

Cadisegliatin, also known as TTP399, is an innovative oral medication developed by vTv Therapeutics, designed as a liver-selective glucokinase activator. It aims to serve as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for individuals with type 1 diabetes (T1D). This drug has been recognized for its potential to improve glycemic control by enhancing hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage independently of insulin, addressing a critical need in diabetes management. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for treating Diabetes.

LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company

Insulin efsitora alfa (LY3209590) is a once-weekly basal insulin, a fusion protein that combines a novel single-chain variant of insulin with a human IgG2 Fc domain. It is designed explicitly for once-weekly subcutaneous administration. With its low peak-to-trough ratio, it has the potential to provide more stable glucose levels (less glucose variability) throughout the week. Efsitora is in phase III development for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes.

THDB0206: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

BC Lispro (THDB0206) is an ultra-rapid-acting insulin analog developed by Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for treating Diabetes. BC Lispro is designed to restore early-phase insulin secretion, which is often impaired in diabetic patients. This insulin analog utilizes a new formulation technology that allows rapid absorption and action, mimicking the physiological pattern of insulin secretion after meals. Such characteristics are expected to reduce the risk of late postprandial hypoglycemia, providing patients with greater flexibility in managing their insulin injections. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its clinical trial for treating Diabetes.

Key Diabetes Therapies and Companies

• Cadisegliatin: vTv Therapeutics

• LY-3209590: Eli Lilly and Company

• THDB0206: Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical

• CPL207280: Celon Pharma

• XW014: Sciwind Biosciences

• KN056: Suzhou Alphamab Co., Ltd.

• GZR4: Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

• Afrezza: MannKind Corporation

• ORMD-0801: Oramed Pharmaceuticals

• BMF-219: Biomea Fusion

• TG103: CSPC Baike (Shandong) Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• N0892: Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A.

• TOL-3021: Tolerion

• Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics

• DWP16001: Daewoong Pharmaceutical

• Ertugliflozin: Merck & Co. and Pfizer

• GZR18: Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

• HD-6277: Hanmi Pharmaceutical

• Lispro: Eli Lilly and Company

• JW0201: JW Pharmaceutical

• HTD1801: HighTide Therapeutics

• Maridebart Cafraglutide: Novo Nordisk

• Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

• Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

• Ustekinumab: Janssen Biotech (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)

• Teplizumab: Provention Bio

• TCD601: ITB-Med LLC

• Frexalimab: Sanofi

• SAR442970: Sanofi

• Cagrilintide: Novo Nordisk

• Ecnoglutide: Hangzhou Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd.

• Adezunap: Apurano Pharmaceuticals GmbH

• Metreleptin: Amryt Pharma

• Mibavademab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

• Mono

• Combination

• Mono/Combination.

By Stage

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Molecule Type

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

• Product Type

Scope of the Diabetes Pipeline Report

• Coverage: Global

• Key Diabetes Companies: Landos Biopharma, Diamyd Medical, Gan&Lee Pharmaceuticals, Zealand Pharma, Kamada, AstraZeneca, Novo Nordisk, Provention Bio Preregistration, Histogen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Panbela Therapeutics, Arecor, Bioprojet, Novartis, ImCyse, Adocia, Anelixis Therapeutics, Tolerion, TikoMed, Avotres, REMD Biotherapeutics, Enthera, Nano Precision Medical, Oramed, Dompe Farmaceutici, Carmot Therapeutics, Scohia Pharma, Genexine, and others

• Key Diabetes Pipeline Therapies: Cadisegliatin, LY-3209590, THDB0206, CPL207280, XW014, KN056, GZR4, Afrezza, METFORMIN, ORMD-0801, BMF-219, TG103, LID104, N0892, TOL-3021, DT2-SCT, Dapansutrile, DWP16001, Ertugliflozin, GZR18, HD-6277, Lispro, JW0201, HTD1801, Maridebart Cafraglutide, Ritlecitinib, Tirzepatide, Ustekinumab, Teplizumab, TCD601, Frexalimab, SAR442970, Cagrilintide, Ecnoglutide, Adezunap, Metreleptin, mibavademab, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Diabetes Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Diabetes Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Diabetes Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Diabetes Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Diabetes Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Diabetes Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

