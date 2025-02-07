Lufthansa Technik to Expand Component Workshop in Tulsa

Lufthansa Technik announced its plans to expand the component workshop in Tulsa during a groundbreaking ceremony.

Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Lufthansa Technik, has officially begun construction on an expansion at its facility located at Tulsa International Airport. This groundbreaking ceremony marks the next phase of a multi-million-dollar investment aimed at further solidifying Lufthansa Technik’s position as a premier partner for aircraft component services in the Americas.

The expansion will increase the facility’s total size to over 140,000 square feet, with an additional 25,000 square feet of new space. The new building, set for completion by the end of 2025, will house the administrative departments and an updated avionics workshop, which will be relocated there. The project also includes renovations of the existing hangars, allowing the newly available space to be repurposed for expanding shop space and boosting production capacity. Overall, 90 new workstations will be created to accommodate the facility’s expanded operational needs.

“With this expansion, we are enhancing our capacities and capabilities to support airlines in the Americas while strengthening our position as a strategic partner in the region,” said Thomas Illner, Managing Director and Head of Region Americas at LTCS. Michael Scheferhoff, former Co-Managing Director and Head of Operations Americas at LTCS, added: “The expansion not only adds physical space for operations but also paves the way for further growth, including strengthening the team with more colleagues. The new building makes Lufthansa Technik an even more visible and attractive employer in Tulsa.”

In addition to increasing capacity, LTCS plans to introduce new capabilities, including the repair of Integrated Drive Generators (IDGs). These key components convert turbine speed from the aircraft’s engines into a consistent generator speed to supply electrical power onboard. This new service complements LTCS’s recent addition of Air Data Inertial Reference Units (ADIRUs) repair capabilities. These units provide critical information regarding the aircraft’s speed, altitude, and position.

“Tulsa is a strategic hub for the state’s aviation and aerospace industry, fostering new jobs, innovation, and economic growth,” said Grayson Ardies, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics. “With the community’s leadership and commitment to advancing the industry and improving aviation infrastructure, expansions such as the one Lufthansa celebrated today will continue to showcase Oklahoma’s position in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul sector of aerospace and defense.”