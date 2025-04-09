Tulsa Selected as Host City for 2026 National Main Street Conference

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce, Oklahoma Main Street and Visit Tulsa announced today that Tulsa has been chosen as the host city for the 2026 National Main Street Conference. The selection was made public on the final day of the 2025 Main Street Now Conference in Philadelphia, PA.

“Economic development is not done in a silo; it’s state partnering with communities, and that’s what makes the Main Street program so successful,” said Heather Turner, Deputy CEO of Commerce & Executive Director of CORE. “Our Main Street team helps communities create jobs and enhance quality of life. I can’t think of a better place to host the 2026 National Conference than Tulsa, especially since we will also be celebrating the centennial of Route 66.”

The conference comes to Oklahoma the same year the country celebrates the 100-year anniversary of historic Route 66. Oklahoma is home to more than 400 miles of the Mother Road, the longest drivable stretch of the iconic highway. The state also has 10 Main Street communities located directly on Route 66.

“We could not be more excited to host the 2026 National Main Street Conference,” said Renee McKenney, Senior VP of Tourism, Tulsa Regional Chamber & President of Tulsa Regional Tourism. “Tulsa is ready to show off not only our 28-mile stretch of the Mother Road, but all the surrounding communities as well. With 2026 being the Centennial year for Route 66, the eyes of the world will be on Tulsa and the National Main Street Conference will be a perfect way to showcase The Capital of Route 66®to visitors both domestic and international.”

Oklahoma has 47 Main Street communities. In 2024, Oklahoma Main Street helped facilitate $47.5 million in private reinvestment by Main Street communities, 239 building rehabilitations and 148 new businesses openings and expansions. Main Street also awarded nine communities a total of $800,000 in matching funds for infrastructure improvements in their Main Street districts. Projects ranged from a new downtown public address system to the construction of a new community building.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host Main Street programs from across the country in 2026,” said Buffy Skee, Director of Oklahoma Main Street. “We have five Main Street communities in the Tulsa area, and everyone is excited to show off what makes our state so special. Next year is also the centennial of Route 66, so we are ready to give people visiting our state for the first time an Oklahoma experience they will never forget.”

The National Main Street Conference is expected to bring 2,000 visitors to the Tulsa area with an estimated economic impact of more than $3 million.