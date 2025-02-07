Truman Strike Group Units Arrive in Greece for Port Visit

While the strike group’s material readiness is the top priority of the visit, ensuring maintenance and upkeep across the ships and aircraft, Sailors will have the opportunity to enjoy liberty and experience Crete’s rich history and culture.

“I’m incredibly proud of the dedication and service of this team and their tireless work around the clock,” said Capt. Dave Snowden, commanding officer of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). “Their efforts keep our ship operating at peak performance and aircraft ready to support combat operations.”

After entering the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility on Dec. 14, the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) supported multiple self-defense strikes against targets across Iran-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The strikes directly contributed to CENTCOM’s campaign to degrade the Houthis attempts to threaten regional partners and the free flow of commerce in the region. On Feb. 1, HSTCSG conducted airstrikes against ISIS-Somalia in support of U.S. Africa Command and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia.

“The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group remains the most adaptable and lethal presence in theater,” said Rear Adm. Sean Bailey, commander, HSTCSG. “This port visit provides the opportunity to reset and focus on maintenance for maximum readiness ahead of future operations.”

The visit is HSTCSG’s third port visit of deployment, following stops in Oslo, Norway, and Marseille, France. NSA Souda Bay is a remote forward operating installation that enables power projection and warfighting capabilities from the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Team Souda is happy to welcome HSTCSG to Crete,” from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay. “As the crossroads of the 6th Fleet, we are strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean to support our forward-deployed forces. The hospitality of the local community is unmatched, giving Sailors the opportunity for a much-needed break.”

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKECSG) visited NSA Souda Bay for a similar port visit in April 2024. The IKECSG and HSTCSG have operated in the most intense period of sustained combat activity for the U.S. Navy since World War II.

The carrier strike group includes the flagship USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75); Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, with eight embarked aviation squadrons; staffs from CSG-8, CVW-1, and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28; the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64); and two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Stout (DDG 55) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109).

HSTCSG’s mission is to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea and maintain a forward presence through sea control and power projection capabilities. For more information, visit DVIDS at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN75.