Glioblastoma Clinical Trial Pipeline | 180+ Companies Advancing Innovative Therapies to Redefine Treatment

Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and unlock the future growth potential of the Glioblastoma treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s 'Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Glioblastoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Glioblastoma pipeline domain.

For Glioblastoma emerging drugs, the Glioblastoma pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Glioblastoma Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Glioblastoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 180+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline drugs for Glioblastoma treatment.

• The leading Glioblastoma companies include Denovo Biopharma, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, CNS Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Vaximm, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Mustang Bio, Bullfrog AI Holdings, Chimeric Therapeutics, Philogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Photonamic GmbH, Berg Pharma, Beyond Bio, Genenta Science, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Simnova Biotechnology, NEONC Technologies, Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Enterome, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Glioblastoma treatment landscape.

• Key Glioblastoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Enzastaurin, Asunercept, Berubicin, Azeliragon, VXM01, MB-101, 123I-ATT001, JK-1201I, BPM31510, ADI-PEG 20, ACP-196, BEY1107, BI 907828, CHM-1101 CAR-T cells, and others.

• In December 2024, Kazia Therapeutics was informed by the FDA that accelerated approval for its brain cancer drug, paxalisib, is unlikely. The FDA stated that the Phase II/III GBM-AGILE study's overall survival data, showing a 3.8-month improvement in glioblastoma patients, does not meet the criteria for accelerated approval.

• On October 15, 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to LP-184, a small-molecule alkylating agent developed by Lantern Pharma for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM). LP-184 induces tumor cell death through DNA damage and is currently in a Phase 1a trial assessing its safety and tolerability in patients with various solid tumors, including GBM. The Fast Track status aims to accelerate the development and review of LP-184, particularly given the limited treatment options for aggressive brain cancers like GBM.

Glioblastoma Overview

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) is the most common and aggressive primary brain tumor in adults, with a poor prognosis despite advancements in diagnostics and treatment. It progresses through genetic mutations affecting key signaling pathways, making complete surgical removal nearly impossible. Highly invasive and vascularized, GBM spreads extensively in the brain, presenting with symptoms like headaches, seizures, cognitive decline, and, in rare cases, psychiatric issues. It accounts for 52% of primary brain tumors and 20% of all intracranial tumors.

GBM primarily invades myelinated axons, vascular membranes, and subependyma, often affecting multiple cerebral lobes. Common sites include the temporal (31%), parietal (24%), frontal (23%), and occipital (16%) lobes, with occasional occurrences in the hypothalamus-thalamus (20%) and cerebellum (15%). Rarely, GBM appears in the brainstem or spinal cord.

Diagnosis involves a neurological exam and imaging tests. Treatment typically includes surgery for maximal safe resection, followed by radiation and chemotherapy to control tumor progression. Due to GBM’s rapid growth and infiltration, complete removal is challenging, and therapy aims to prolong survival while preserving brain function.

Glioblastoma Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Enzastaurin: Denovo BioPharma

DB102 (enzastaurin) is an orally available investigational first-in-class small molecule, serine/threonine kinase inhibitor of the PKC beta, PI3K, and AKT pathways that has been studied in more than 3,000 patients across a range of solid and hematological tumor types. DB102 was originally developed by Eli Lilly and for which Denovo has acquired worldwide rights. DB102 received Orphan Drug Designation in DLBCL and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) from the FDA and EMA and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. DB102 is the world's first oral small-molecule kinase inhibitor targeting PKC. A retrospective analysis found that it has significant curative effects in high-risk DLBCL patients who are DGM1 positive. The company has initiated a biomarker guided Phase III clinical study evaluating the DB102 (enzastaurin) in combination with temozolomide and radiation as first line therapy to treat newly-diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).

Asunercept: Apogenix

CAN008 (asunercept) is a CD95-Fc fusion protein that binds to the CD95 ligand and blocks the interaction between the ligand and the endogenous CD95 receptor. CAN008 has a unique dual mechanism of action, inhibiting both the invasive growth and migration of tumor cells, as well as T-cell apoptosis, which enhances immune recognition of the cancer. Earlier asunercept glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) clinical trial data showed favorable safety and tolerability, prolonged survival and improved quality-of-life. Asunercept has been granted US FDA Orphan Drug Designation and Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for GBM. It has also been accepted into the EMA’s PRIME (Priority Medicines) program, which provides support to medicines that could address unmet medical needs. In China, CAN008 has been classified as a Class 1 New Drug by the National Medical Products Administration. CANbridge holds the rights to develop and commercialize CAN008 for any indication in Greater China and is currently conducting a CAN008 Phase II trial in GBM in China.

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Glioblastoma.

Key Glioblastoma Therapies and Companies

• Enzastaurin: Denovo BioPharma

• Asunercept: Apogenix

• Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

• Azeliragon: Cantex

• VXM01: VAXIMM

• MB-101: Mustang Bio

• 123I-ATT001: Theragnostics Ltd

• JK-1201I: JenKem Technology Co., Ltd.

• BPM31510: BPGbio

• ADI-PEG 20: Polaris Group

• ACP-196: Acerta Pharma BV

• BEY1107: BeyondBio Inc.

• Azeliragon: Cantex Pharmaceuticals

• BI 907828: Boehringer Ingelheim

• CHM-1101 CAR-T cells: Chimeric Therapeutics

Glioblastoma Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

• Mono

• Combination

• Mono/Combination.

By Stage

• Late-stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Molecule Type

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Glioblastoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage: Global

• Key Glioblastoma Companies: Denovo Biopharma, Cantex Pharmaceuticals, CNS Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Vaximm, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Mustang Bio, Bullfrog AI Holdings, Chimeric Therapeutics, Philogen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Photonamic GmbH, Berg Pharma, Beyond Bio, Genenta Science, Polaris Pharmaceuticals, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Simnova Biotechnology, NEONC Technologies, Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Enterome, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, and others.

• Key Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapies: Enzastaurin, Asunercept, Berubicin, Azeliragon, VXM01, MB-101, 123I-ATT001, JK-1201I, BPM31510, ADI-PEG 20, ACP-196, BEY1107, BI 907828, CHM-1101 CAR-T cells, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Glioblastoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Glioblastoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

