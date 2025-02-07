Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Clinical Trial Pipeline | 200+ Companies Driving Innovation to Transform Treatment

Major pharma companies are working to advance the pipeline space and unlock the future growth potential of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment landscape.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s 'Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Insight 2024' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma therapies in various stages of clinical development. Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline domain.

For Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma emerging drugs, the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 200+ active players working to develop 220+ pipeline drugs for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment.

• The leading Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma companies include Novartis, AstraZeneca, Genentech, BioInvent, Genmab, SystImmune, Nordic Nanovector, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Timmune Biotech Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Adagene Inc, Conjupro Biotherapeutics, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Incyte Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International, SecuraBio, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioTheryX, Inc., UWELL Biopharma, Kronos Bio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Precision BioSciences, Inc., Teneobio, Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Inc., and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma treatment landscape.

• Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Mosunetuzumab, Tisagenlecleucel, Capivasertib, Azeliragon, BI-1206, HMPL-760, ABBV-291, GNC-038, CNCT19, MBS303, GNC-035, Glofitamab, Obinutuzumab, HMPL-760, EB103, ME-401, CG-806, ME-401, ABBV-525, ABT-263, Venetoclax, and others.

• In August 2024, the FDA cleared Galapagos’ IND application to begin the Phase I/II ATALANTA-1 study of GLPG5101 for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL), evaluating its feasibility, safety, and efficacy.

• In May 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the FDA approved Breyanzi® (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a CD19-directed CAR T cell therapy, for adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) after at least two prior treatments, including a BTK inhibitor. This approval makes Breyanzi the CAR T therapy for the broadest range of B-cell malignancies.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Overview

Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) is a group of cancers affecting the lymphatic system, primarily originating in the lymph nodes. With over 86 subtypes classified by the WHO, NHL varies in molecular characteristics, growth patterns, and treatment responses. It is the seventh most common cancer in U.S. adults, with incidence nearly doubling from 1975 to 2013. Symptoms include painless lymph node swelling, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and fatigue. While these signs can indicate other conditions, persistent or severe symptoms should prompt medical evaluation.

NHL arises from genetic abnormalities in B cells, T cells, or natural killer cells, often due to chromosomal translocations or mutations. The t(14; 18) translocation is common in follicular lymphoma, while t(11; 14) is linked to mantle cell lymphoma. Burkitt lymphoma is associated with the t(8; 14) translocation, and BCL-2/BCL-6 alterations are seen in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Primary CNS lymphoma is frequently linked to HIV/AIDS.

Treatment depends on the subtype, stage, and disease characteristics. Standard options include chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, and stem cell transplants. Chemoimmunotherapy, particularly rituximab with chemotherapy, is widely used for B-cell lymphomas. Early-stage disease (I and II) is often treated with radiation, while advanced stages (II bulky, III, IV) require combined therapies. Advances in targeted treatments continue to improve NHL outcomes.

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Mosunetuzumab: Hoffmann-la Roche

Mosunetuzumab is an investigational, humanized T-cell bispecific antibody designed to activate T cells and direct their cytotoxic activity against malignant B cells. It binds simultaneously to CD3 epsilon (CD3e), a key T-cell receptor (TCR) complex component, and CD20, a surface protein found on most B-cell malignancies. This crosslinking triggers TCR signaling, leading to targeted B-cell destruction. Structural features of mosunetuzumab enhance T-cell recruitment and retention, amplifying its antitumor effect.

Preclinical studies have shown that mosunetuzumab induces T-cell proliferation and effectively eliminates B cells, even at low effector-to-target (T cell:B cell) ratios. Combined with PD-L1 inhibition, it may help overcome adaptive immune resistance, further enhancing anticancer activity against B-cell malignancies. Currently, mosunetuzumab is being evaluated in a Phase III trial assessing its efficacy and safety in combination with polatuzumab vedotin, compared to rituximab with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, in patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

Tisagenlecleucel is a CD19-directed autologous T-cell immunotherapy designed to target and eliminate malignant B cells. It involves genetically modifying a patient’s own T cells using a lentiviral vector to encode an anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR). The CAR consists of a murine single-chain antibody fragment (scFv) specific to CD19, a CD8 hinge and transmembrane region, and intracellular signaling domains from 4-1BB (CD137) and CD3 zeta.

These signaling domains enhance CAR T-cell expansion, persistence, and potency. The CD3 zeta domain is crucial for initiating T-cell activation and antitumor activity, while 4-1BB supports prolonged T-cell survival and function. Upon binding to CD19-expressing cells, tisagenlecleucel triggers T-cell expansion, activation, and tumor cell elimination.

Currently, tisagenlecleucel is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, evaluating its efficacy and safety in patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapies and Companies

• Mosunetuzumab: Hoffmann-la Roche

• Tisagenlecleucel: Novartis

• Capivasertib: AstraZeneca

• Azeliragon: Cantex

• BI-1206: BioInvent

• HMPL-760: Hutchmed

• ABBV-291: AbbVie

• GNC-038: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• CNCT19: Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd.

• MBS303: Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co., Ltd.

• GNC-035: Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Glofitamab: Hoffmann-La Roche

• Obinutuzumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

• HMPL-760: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

• EB103: Estrella Biopharma, Inc.

• ME-401: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

• CG-806: Aptose Biosciences Inc.

• ME-401: Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

• ABBV-525: AbbVie

• ABT-263: AbbVie

• Venetoclax: AbbVie

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

By Product Type

• Mono

• Combination

• Mono/Combination.

By Stage

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Molecule Type

• Monoclonal Antibody

• Peptides

• Polymer

• Small molecule

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Report

• Coverage: Global

• Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Companies: Novartis, AstraZeneca, Genentech, BioInvent, Genmab, SystImmune, Nordic Nanovector, Pacylex Pharmaceuticals, Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Timmune Biotech Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Acerta Pharma BV, Adagene Inc, Conjupro Biotherapeutics, Inc., Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd., Incyte Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International, SecuraBio, Genor Biopharma Co., Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Antengene Therapeutics Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioTheryX, Inc., UWELL Biopharma, Kronos Bio, Bio-Thera Solutions, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aptose Biosciences Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, Precision BioSciences, Inc., Teneobio, Inc., TCR2 Therapeutics, IGM Biosciences, Inc., and others.

• Key Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapies: Mosunetuzumab, Tisagenlecleucel, Capivasertib, Azeliragon, BI-1206, HMPL-760, ABBV-291, GNC-038, CNCT19, MBS303, GNC-035, Glofitamab, Obinutuzumab, HMPL-760, EB103, ME-401, CG-806, ME-401, ABBV-525, ABT-263, Venetoclax, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

