Pancreatic Cancer Clinical Trial Pipeline | 290+ Companies Pioneering Breakthrough Therapies to Transform Treatment

Major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and unlock the future growth potential of the pancreatic cancer treatment landscape.

For emerging pancreatic cancer drugs, the pancreatic cancer pipeline analysis report provides a 360° view of the therapeutics landscape by development point, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA. The pipeline research covers business opportunities, challenges, future partnerships, strong competitors, and growth strategies.

Key Takeaways from the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report

• DelveInsight’s Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 290+ active players working to develop 300+ pipeline drugs for Pancreatic Cancer treatment.

• The leading Pancreatic Cancer companies include AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, ERYtech Pharma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Cue Biopharma, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bicara Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Mainline Biosciences, Beijing Imunopharm Technology Co., Ltd., TriSalus Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Exelixis, Wellmaker Bio, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, and others are evaluating their lead assets to improve the Pancreatic Cancer treatment landscape.

• Key Pancreatic Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Pamrevlumab, Devimistat, Masitinib, SBP-101, TAS-102, RAIN-32, IMX-110, Antroquinonol, AMG 193, RP72, Gemcitabine, Liposomal Irinotecan, Chlorphenesin Carbamate, AK104, N-803, BLEX 404, Zolbetuximab, IOA-289, AB680, Pimicotinib, Azeliragon, ONO-4538, ONO-7913, SBP-101, Gemcitabine, 9-ING-41, ENB003, and others.

• In February 2025, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. announced FDA approval of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) supplement for its Alpha DaRT® cancer therapy. This approval expands a clinical study, initially approved in January 2025, to include a broader group of pancreatic cancer patients, exploring the combination of Alpha DaRT and first-line chemotherapy.

• In January 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track Designation to LOAd703, an oncolytic adenovirus with transgenes encoding 4-1BBL and TMZ-CD40L, for the potential treatment of pancreatic cancer. LOAd703 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 LOKON001 trial, assessing its safety and feasibility in combination with chemotherapy for patients with unresectable or metastatic advanced PDAC.

• In January 2025, Elicio Therapeutics, Inc.announced it received supportive feedback from the U.S. FDA in an End of Phase 1 Type B meeting regarding the registrational strategy for ELI-002. Based on the feedback, Elicio plans to file a Biologics License Application (BLA), contingent on results from a planned Phase 3 trial.

• In Oct 2024, SONIRE Therapeutics announced that its next-generation High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy system has been designated as a breakthrough device by the FDA for treating pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant disease in which cancer cells develop within the tissues of the pancreas, an organ located behind the lower part of the stomach. It often originates from pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN), the primary pre-neoplastic lesions, but can also arise from larger precursor lesions such as intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs) and mucinous cystic neoplasms. The disease is driven by abnormal autocrine and paracrine signaling pathways that enhance cancer cell proliferation, migration, invasion, and metastasis.

Pancreatic cancer is characterized by metabolic dysregulation and resistance to growth-inhibitory pathways. One key example is aberrant TGFβ signaling, which, despite its normal tumor-suppressive role, paradoxically promotes tumor progression by fostering a microenvironment that accelerates growth and metastasis. Additionally, TGFβ can directly stimulate cancer cell proliferation through non-canonical pathways involving mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) phosphorylation, proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase Src (SRC), AKT activation, and WNT7B upregulation via SMAD4-dependent mechanisms.

The genetic landscape of pancreatic cancer involves mutations in tumor-suppressor genes, oncogenes, and DNA mismatch-repair genes. Common genetic alterations include Kras oncogene activation and the inactivation of tumor suppressor genes such as CDKN2A, TP53, SMAD4, and BRCA2, along with chromosomal losses, gene amplifications, and telomere shortening. Treatment options primarily involve chemotherapy, while targeted therapy and immunotherapy are being explored for patients with specific genetic profiles. Some patients receive a combination of treatments, including surgery and radiation therapy. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating new therapies, with the potential to replace current standard treatments if proven more effective.

Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Analysis: Drug Profile

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

Pamrevlumab, developed by FibroGen, is a potential first-in-class antibody designed to inhibit connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a key driver of fibrotic and proliferative disorders that cause excessive scarring, leading to organ dysfunction and failure. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Pamrevlumab both Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. It is currently being evaluated in Phase III clinical trials for its potential in treating pancreatic cancer.

Devimistat: Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals

CPI-613 (devimistat) is a novel therapy designed to target the mitochondria of cancer cells, disrupting their energy production and cutting off the fuel needed for tumor growth. By inhibiting mitochondrial function, devimistat interferes with cancer progression, making it a promising option for recurrent and hard-to-treat malignancies. Its specificity and minimal toxicity allow for potential long-term use and combination with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, to enhance efficacy. Currently, devimistat is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Masitinib: AB Science

Masitinib is a highly selective mast cell inhibitor that offers therapeutic benefits by targeting mast cell-related remodeling within the tumor microenvironment. By modulating immune responses, masitinib enhances the effectiveness of chemotherapy in cancer treatment. Increased mast cell activity can promote tumor progression through the release of pro-tumoral mediators, immune suppression, and macrophage modulation. Masitinib exerts an anti-tumor effect by inhibiting mast cell activity, making it a promising candidate for combination therapy in malignancies.

Pancreatic Cancer Therapeutics Assessment:

By Product Type

• Mono

• Combination

• Mono/Combination.

By Stage

• Late stage products (Phase III)

• Mid-stage products (Phase II)

• Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

• Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

• Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

• Oral

• Intravenous

• Subcutaneous

• Parenteral

• Topical

By Molecule Type

• Recombinant fusion proteins

• Small molecule

• Monoclonal antibody

• Peptide

• Polymer

• Gene therapy

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Report

• Coverage: Global

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies: AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Bayer, Roche, Celgene, Bristol Myers Squibb, BioLineRx, Alligator Bioscience, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Actuate Therapeutics, FibroGen, NeoImmuneTech, NOXXON Pharma, Silenseed Ltd., Amgen, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Merus, Mirati Therapeutics, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Ocuphire Pharma, ImmunityBio, Berg, Panbela Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Molecular Templates, Lokon Pharma AB, Cantargia AB, ERYtech Pharma, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Cue Biopharma, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, ChemoCentryx, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bicara Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, Mainline Biosciences, Beijing Imunopharm Technology Co., Ltd., TriSalus Life Sciences, Ono Pharmaceutical, Exelixis, Wellmaker Bio, Pionyr Immunotherapeutics, and others.

• Key Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Pamrevlumab, Devimistat, Masitinib, SBP-101, TAS-102, RAIN-32, IMX-110, Antroquinonol, AMG 193, RP72, Gemcitabine, Liposomal Irinotecan, Chlorphenesin Carbamate, AK104, N-803, BLEX 404, Zolbetuximab, IOA-289, AB680, Pimicotinib, Azeliragon, ONO-4538, ONO-7913, SBP-101, Gemcitabine, 9-ING-41, ENB003, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Overview

4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

7. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)

8. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)

9. Pancreatic Cancer Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

10. Therapeutic Assessment

11. Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Key Companies

14. Key Products

15. Unmet Needs

16. Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Analyst Views

19. Appendix

