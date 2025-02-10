Payroll Vault Expands In Phoenix Suburb

Engineer/Entrepreneur Couple Purchases Franchise in Peoria

PEORIA , AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Payroll Vault , the fastest growing, award-winning payroll franchise, announced today it has recently expanded with a franchise in the Phoenix suburbs with long-time Peoria residents as their newest franchisee.Taunya Altamirano, an accomplished entrepreneur known for her success with Live Love Drink Travel, has joined forces with her husband, Derek, a seasoned software engineer with experience in a Fortune 500 company. With over 20 years in the community, their unique background positions them perfectly to establish a thriving franchise presence in Maricopa and Yavapai counties with the touch of elegance and efficiency that only a boutique firm can offer.“Payroll Vault truly fits our lifestyle,” Taunya said. “The integrity and honesty they brought to the process was impressive. Each conversation assured us it was the right choice.”Derek said they will use their strengths to bring a much-needed boutique style of back-office payroll, accounting and HR services to small and medium-sized businesses: “We complement each other well—my focus is on operations, and Taunya excels at fostering customer relationships. Payroll Vault’s investment in the right technology supports everything we aim to achieve.”The Altamiranos appreciate the franchise’s fully remote operating systems with technical monitoring to support continuous operations. This flexibility allows them to dedicate resources to high-quality service and their client's success.Franchise Business Review recently recognized the franchise with seven industry awards, including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” as well as top honors in financial return, innovation, culture, and support for women entrepreneurs.“Payroll Vault’s rapid expansion continues to tap a pool of talent with technology and business backgrounds to help small and medium-size businesses in every community,” said Oakscale Franchise Partner’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs, who manages franchise sales for the Payroll Vault brand. “As a franchise sales organization (FSO), we prepare franchisors and franchisees to realize their own legacy.”Payroll Vault AdvantagePayroll Vault franchises offer entrepreneurs a low-risk, low-capital investment of less than $100,000 to set up an exceptional return on investment. The premier payroll franchise offers small and mid-size businesses a full suite of services that include payroll solutions, HR solutions, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. For franchisees, the award-winning concept provides year-long revenue streams on a monthly, quarterly, and yearly basis.As part of ongoing support, franchise owners receive manuals for operational systems, client engagement agreements, pricing models, set-up of ancillary services and vendor partners, as well as project management services with a checklist review from your support team.To ensure franchisees are up and running within 90 days, Payroll Vault provides a three-day owners training program that kicks off continuous support by providing a comprehensive sales program so franchise owners can start onboarding new clients.If you are a business owner that would like to connect with Taunya, you can reach her via email at Taunya.Altamirano@payrollvault.com.If you would like more information about the Payroll Vault franchise opportunity, please email Oakscale Franchise Partners.###About Payroll VaultPayroll Vault franchises enrich the lives of the communities they serve by providing essential services for small and midsize businesses. Franchise owners provide payroll services, HR services, background checks, worker’s compensation, and payroll funding. Payroll Vault has won seven industry awards including “Best in Category” and “Top Franchises” for excellence in financial return, innovation, culture and support for women entrepreneurs. For more information about Payroll Vault franchises, visit our site, email us or call (303) 763-1829.About Oakscale Franchise PartnersOakscale Franchise Partners is a full-service, franchise sales organization (FSO) solution that helps franchisors and franchisees achieve their dreams. The vertically integrated company provides capital, technology, leads and sales to ensure success. Industry-renowned FranchiseHelp and FranFunnel helps franchisors find their destiny by connecting with franchisees. For more information about Oakscale, visit our site.

