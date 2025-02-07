Thomas & Taylor Partners Holdings Appoints Roya Moadel as Chief Legal Counsel to Bolster Legal & Strategic Operations

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas & Taylor Partners Holdings (TTPH) , a prominent firm focused on acquiring and managing companies within the Defense, National Security, Aerospace, Aviation, and Space Technology sectors, is excited to announce that Roya Moadel, Esq. , has joined the firm as Chief Legal Counsel.With over 20 years of experience as a corporate attorney, business leader, and entrepreneur, Roya brings unparalleled expertise in navigating complex legal and operational landscapes. Her distinguished career spans roles as General Counsel for Private Equity firms and clean energy enterprises, as well as operating her own law practice advising cutting-edge companies in Clean Energy, Aerospace, and Space Technologies.Roya’s entrepreneurial spirit complements her legal acumen. As an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Columbia University under the Columbia Technology Venture program, she has mentored early-stage clean energy companies, empowering them with innovative legal strategies to scale and succeed. Her career includes tenure at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, where she managed high-stakes real estate transactions, and leadership roles in healthcare and real estate businesses she co-founded.“Roya’s extensive legal background and her deep understanding of business operations make her an invaluable asset to TTPH as we continue to grow and innovate in the Defense, Aerospace, and Space Technology sectors,” said Gonzalo Pacanins, Managing Partner of Thomas & Taylor Partners Holdings. “Her guidance will be critical as we continue to enhance our legal and strategic capabilities, ensuring that we stay ahead of the complex challenges in these industries.”In her role as Chief Legal Counsel, Roya will oversee the firm’s legal strategy, corporate governance, and compliance while supporting Thomas & Taylor Partners Holding’s commitment to growth, integrity, and operational excellence. Her addition strengthens the firm’s ability to provide comprehensive support to its portfolio companies, ensuring sustainable growth and value creation.About Thomas & Taylor Partners HoldingsThomas & Taylor Partners Holdings specializes in acquiring and managing companies in the Defense, National Security, Aerospace, Aviation, and Space Technology sectors. Supported by a network of Founders, Operating Partners, and General Partners, TTPH drives innovation and enhances global security by investing in groundbreaking technologies.For more information, visit:

