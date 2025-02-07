Thomas & Taylor Search Partners Appoints Paul Spaven President of Executive Talent Solutions, Operations & Engineering

Paul Spaven joins TTSP as President of Executive Talent Solutions, Operations & Engineering, enhancing leadership capabilities in Aerospace and Defense.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas & Taylor Search Partners (TTSP) , is proud to announce the appointment of Paul Spaven as President of Executive Talent Solutions, Operations & Engineering. With a distinguished career spanning the U.S. Air Force and top Aerospace and Defense corporations, Paul brings unparalleled expertise in leadership, engineering, and operational excellence to TTSP’s executive talent solutions practice.Paul’s career began as a decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, where he commanded an overseas squadron, shaped military strategy, and flew F-15Cs. Since transitioning to industry, he has led Cybersecurity, Engineering, and Program Management teams at L3Harris Technologies, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, driving mission-critical initiatives.Most recently, as President of a 1,800-person Tier 1 Aerospace supplier, he spearheaded operational innovation and transformative growth, solidifying his reputation as a results-driven leader in high-stakes environments. Additionally, Paul serves as a mentor and advisor to startups in Aviation and Space, guiding founders on stakeholder engagement and long-term growth strategies.With Paul leading Thomas & Taylor Search Partners’ Operations & Engineering executive talent solutions, we expand our ability to identify, attract, and place transformational leaders who drive impact at scale. His expertise strengthens our approach to delivering talent solutions that align with mission-critical objectives, complex program demands, and the evolving needs of the Aerospace and Defense industries. From securing leaders who optimize supply chain resilience to placing executives who spearhead advanced manufacturing and engineering innovations, Paul’s leadership enhances our ability to help organizations build the teams that will define the future."Paul’s strategic insight and operational expertise are a force multiplier for our clients," said TTSP’s Chief Executive Officer, Travis Thomas. "His leadership not only strengthens our executive search and advisory capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to delivering talent solutions that drive lasting impact across Aerospace and Defense Engineering and Operational sectors."For more information on Thomas & Taylor Search Partners and how our executive talent solutions drive success in Operations & Engineering, visit www.thomastaylorpartners.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.