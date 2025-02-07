Request for Comments HOME-ARP Allocation Plan - Amendment #2

The Mayor's Office of Housing has released a proposed Amendment #2 to the Home Investment Partnership–American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Allocation Plan for a 15-day public comment period.

Two changes are proposed in the Amendment: Adding a preference for veterans experiencing homelessness in affordable rental housing created with Home-ARP funds. Transferring a total of $3,925,000 from three activities (Supportive Services, Non-Profit Capacity Building and Administration and Planning) to the Development of Affordable Rental Housing. Amendment details are posted on the MOH Grants Management page here The Public Comment period is open until 5:00 PM on February 22, 2025. All are welcomed and encouraged to comment by email mohcomments@boston.gov or by calling 617-635-0363. The entire HOME-ARP Allocation Plan and a short summary can be read here.

