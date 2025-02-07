Minister Senzo Mchunu: Operational readiness for SONA parade

Deputy Ministers of Police, Mr Cassel Mathale and Ms Polly Boshielo,

As we gather here today, I would like us to observe a moment of silence for our 14 SANDF soldiers who lost their lives in the DRC. We thank them for their service.

It is with great appreciation that I stand before you today as you prepare for a critical national duty—ensuring the safety and security at the State of the Nation Address. This occasion is not only a cornerstone of our democracy but also a moment that demands the highest levels of professionalism, diligence, and commitment from all of us in the security sector.

The responsibility placed on your shoulders is immense. Your role is not just about maintaining order but about upholding the values enshrined in our Constitution—the right to safety, the right to assemble peacefully, and the right to express views within the framework of the law. Our duty is to protect these rights while ensuring that the proceedings of this significant event are conducted without disruption.

We have received briefings on the measures in place to ensure that the event runs smoothly. As you deploy across various strategic points, I urge you to remain vigilant, disciplined, and unwavering in your commitment to your oath of service. Your presence must inspire confidence among citizens and dignitaries attending the event while deterring any elements that may seek to disrupt the proceedings. Professionalism and restraint must be our guiding principles.

We must also be mindful of the importance of coordination and intelligence-sharing among all security agencies. The success of our mission depends on seamless collaboration, precise execution of security plans, and the ability to adapt to emerging situations swiftly and effectively.

Let me take this opportunity to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your dedication to this country. Your sacrifices do not go unnoticed. The safety of our leaders, invited guests, and the public rests in your capable hands, and I have full confidence in your ability to execute this task with excellence.

May you carry out your duties with integrity and unwavering commitment. Let us ensure that the State of the Nation Address unfolds in a safe and secure environment, reflecting the strength of our democracy and the capability of our security forces.

Thank you, and I wish you a successful deployment.

