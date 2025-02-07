Concierge Auctions and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Announce 2025 Partnership as Exclusive Auction Provider

This year marks a decade of partnership between the world’s largest real estate auction house and the global network of real estate professionals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, and Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) have announced the continuation of their historied partnership—established in 2015—as the exclusive auction provider for LRE® and LuxuryRealEstate.com, a prestigious global network of over 130,000 real estate professionals with properties in more than 42 countries.

"Concierge Auctions is dedicated to partnering with the industry’s most renowned agents on a global scale, providing innovative solutions to support the buying and selling of luxury real estate. Our continued collaboration with Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate reinforces our shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and ensuring that the industry’s leading professionals have the tools and global reach needed to achieve extraordinary results," said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions.

Additionally, members of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate have the opportunity to apply for Concierge Auctions’ Preferred Agent Program to then educate clients about auction opportunities early in their buying or selling process. With an extensive network of independent luxury agents and high-net-worth clients, Concierge Auctions’ technology platform serves as an additional tool for agents to market and sell one-of-a-kind luxury properties and buy some of the world’s finest real estate by leveraging a 60-day sales solution.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Concierge Auctions, a company that has always set the standard for the luxury real estate auction industry,” Meghan Barry, President of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate stated. “Concierge Auctions' ability to deliver time-certain sales, global exposure, and unmatched access to high-net-worth buyers makes them an invaluable resource for our network of premier real estate professionals. Their track record of record-breaking sales and industry-leading innovation reinforces their reputation as the foremost auction platform in luxury real estate. There are no other organizations who can match their level of expertise and commitment to excellence in our industry—Concierge Auctions is truly Best-in-Class.”

Both organizations share mutual representation among some of the industry's leading names, including Sotheby's International Realty, The Agency, Keller Williams, Berkshire Hathaway, Engel & Volkers, Coldwell Banker, Hawaii Life, and Compass. Moreover, esteemed members of Concierge Auctions' Agent Advisory Board, such as Matt Beall of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, and Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty are integral members of the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate community, enriching the collaborative landscape.

Concierge Auctions has consistently been recognized for their marketing and sale achievements over the years by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, most recently for ‘Significant Sale’ and ‘Most Valued Partner’ in 2024. Adding to previous accolades with a total of 10 Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate awards, including "Best Website", “Best Overall Company Marketing”, "Significant Sale", “Extraordinary Philanthropy”, “Global Networking Award” and “Most Valued Partner”.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate (LRE®) has been leading the real estate industry since 1986. Founded by Chairman Emeritus John Brian Losh, this hand-selected group of more than 130,000 professionals with properties in more than 42 countries collectively sells over $300 billion of real estate annually, making it the most elite and comprehensive luxury real estate network in the world.

Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s global network is showcased on LuxuryRealEstate.com, the leading portal for luxury listings online, presenting more multi-million-dollar estates than any near-peer. Frequently distinguished as a leader in the industry, the company has been recognized by Forbes, the Inc. 5000 List and The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they have been honored multiple times by The Webby Awards, ADDY Awards and the Web Marketing Association.

For more information about Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate, please visit www.LuxuryRealEstate.com.

