Trigent Research Report Highlights AI, Automation, and Connectivity as Key Drivers of Logistics Transformation

SOUTHBOROUGH , MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trigent Software has launched its latest survey-based report, Adaptive Logistics: Tech that Transforms Uncertainty into Opportunity, a comprehensive study of the trends, challenges, and innovations reshaping the transportation and logistics (T&L) industry. The report, based on insights from 86 CXOs across Carriers, Third-party Logistics (3PL) providers, FreightTech companies, and Shippers, reveals how organizations are adapting to a dynamic landscape marked by technological advancement and competitive pressures.Report Highlights AI and Automation Adoption: 88% of carriers identify AI-powered fleet optimization and route planning as top priorities for enhancing operational efficiency and staying competitive.- Digital Challenges: 61% of companies admit they rely on outdated tools or patched systems, underscoring the urgent need for digital transformation.- Investment in APIs: 37% of respondents rate API integration as the #1 priority, emphasizing the importance of ecosystem connectivity and real-time shipment visibility.Preparing for the FutureThe report highlights significant shifts in the competitive landscape, including the growth of private fleets and 4PLs, as well as the rise of tailored Transportation Management Systems (TMS) to meet specialized needs such as cold chain and hazardous material handling. Cybersecurity also emerges as a key focus, with 33% of respondents citing it as their primary implementation challenge.“Our research confirms that the logistics sector is undergoing a seismic shift,” said Nagendra Rao, President of Sales at Trigent Software. “AI, automation, and ecosystem connectivity are no longer optional—they’re essential for companies looking to differentiate and thrive in a competitive market.”Meet Trigent Software at Manifest 2025 to be held at the Venetian in Las Vegas from February 10–12, to discuss these findings in depth. Visitors can learn how companies are leveraging AI and automation to streamline operations and foster resilience in the face of uncertainty.To receive the full report, contact:Gitte WillemsensPR & Brand Communications DirectorCHARLIE PESTIgitte.w@pesti.ioAbout Trigent Software:Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. It delivers actionable insights and cutting-edge solutions to help businesses navigate the complexities of logistics. Trigent’s decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs, driving innovation and operations automation across the supply chain. To learn more about Trigent, visit https://trigent.com

