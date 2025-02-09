F-Secure Achieves Certification from AV-Comparatives for Exceptional Protection Against Fake Online Shops
AV-Comparatives is pleased to announce that F-Secure has been awarded for its outstanding performance in detecting and blocking fraudulent onine shops.
We’re honored that AV-Comparatives recognizes our groundbreaking Shopping Protection—the first of its kind globally. With a smart overlay icon, users get instant alerts if a site is untrustworthy.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, February 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce that F-Secure has been awarded certification for its outstanding performance in detecting and blocking fraudulent online shops. This certification highlights F-Secure's commitment to providing robust security solutions that protect consumers from cybercrime, including the growing threat of fake e-commerce websites.
— Eero Kukko, Director of Innovation and New Products at F-Secure
In the November 2024 Fake-Shops Detection Test, AV-Comparatives evaluated 37 cybersecurity solutions to assess their effectiveness in identifying and preventing access to fraudulent online shops. F-Secure demonstrated a significant improvement from previous assessments, achieving a detection rate of 71-80%. This performance places F-Secure among the top security solutions in this category.
The proliferation of fake online shops poses a substantial risk to consumers, often leading to financial loss and data theft. These deceptive websites are meticulously crafted to mimic legitimate e-commerce platforms, making them increasingly difficult to identify. AV-Comparatives' rigorous testing process involves assessing security products against a diverse set of fraudulent websites to determine their efficacy in real-world scenarios.
"The rapid increase in fake online shops highlights the need for robust security solutions that can effectively identify and block fraudulent sites before they can cause harm," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives. "F-Secure has demonstrated commendable progress in this area, earning certification for its effectiveness in protecting users from online shopping scams."
F-Secure has been defending consumers’ digital rights and protecting internet users for more than three decades. This certification reflects their ongoing innovation in enhancing online safety for its users: by effectively detecting and blocking access to fake online shops, F-Secure helps prevent consumers from falling victim to scams that could compromise personal and financial information.
“We’re honored that AV-Comparatives recognizes our groundbreaking Shopping Protection—the first of its kind globally,” said Eero Kukko, Director of Innovation and New Products at F-Secure. “With a smart overlay icon, users get instant alerts if a site is untrustworthy – stopping scams in their tracks and giving online shoppers the confidence they deserve. "
AV-Comparatives commends F-Secure for its commitment to cybersecurity excellence and its proactive approach to addressing emerging online threats. Consumers are encouraged to consider certified security solutions like F-Secure to ensure comprehensive protection against the evolving landscape of cybercrime.
For more detailed information on the Fake-Shops Detection Test and to view the full report, please visit:
av-comparatives.org
About F-Secure
F‑Secure makes every digital moment more secure, for everyone. We deliver brilliantly simple, frictionless security experiences that make life easier for the tens of millions of people we protect and for our more than 200 service provider partners. For over 35 years, we’ve led the cyber security industry, inspired by a pioneering spirit born out of a shared commitment to do better by working together.
To learn more about F-Secure and its innovative cyber security portfolio for service providers, visit https://www.f-secure.com/en/partners
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Utilizing one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations, and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognized official seal of approval for software performance.
