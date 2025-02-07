Illawarra man fined $3000 for illegal solarium operations

An investigation launched by the NSW EPA last November revealed the man was providing covert solarium services out of two residential properties in West Wollongong and Warrawong, where he reportedly charged individuals $35 for 35 minutes of tanning bed use.

In NSW, charging a fee for solarium use has been illegal since 2014 due to the significant health risks associated with ultraviolet (UV) radiation, including an increased risk of skin cancer. The EPA investigates illegal solarium activity as the regulator of radioactive substances and apparatus in NSW.

NSW EPA Director of Operations, Adam Gilligan, said that despite the ban, the EPA receives an average of 16 reports annually about suspected improper solarium operations.

“While the prohibition of commercial solariums has drastically reduced the prevalence of UV tanning beds, they are still legal to own for personal use,” Mr Gilligan said.

“Unfortunately, rogue operators have used this as a loophole to establish illegal solariums, which they advertise on social media. Not only is this illegal, but it’s grossly negligent, as sunbed use can increase the risk of developing melanoma by almost 60 per cent.”

Mr Gilligan said the public played a vital role in helping to stamp out unlawful tanning bed activity as cases can be both difficult to identify and complex to investigate.

“Many underground solarium operators promote their services discreetly to evade detection. In this case, thanks to an anonymous tip-off, we were able to track down the operator and gather the evidence required to take regulatory action.

“While the operator complied with our order to stop providing cosmetic tanning services for a fee, we will not hesitate to pursue further action if we discover ongoing breaches.

“Court-imposed maximum fines of up to $22,000 for individuals and $44,000 for businesses can apply to anyone who fails to comply with laws banning commercial UV tanning services.

“We investigate all reports of suspected illegal solariums and encourage anyone with information to call our Environment Line on 131 555 and provide as much detail as possible.”

Information about the risks associated with solarium use can be found on the NSW Cancer Council website. Learn more about the EPA’s regulation of solariums here.